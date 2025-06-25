India Ranks Highest in Economic Opportunities, Beating Japan, Australia, UK in World Citizenship Report 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 25: India has secured an impressive 3rd place globally for Economic Opportunity in the 2025 World Citizenship Index (WCI), marking a significant milestone in its global economic reputation.

The ranking, released in the latest edition of the World Citizenship Report published by CS Global Partners, places India ahead of several major economies including Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and multiple European nations.

Micha Rose Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, emphasized India's evolving position in the global economic landscape. "India is steadily emerging as a powerhouse for economic opportunities, particularly through its digital platforms. The pace at which the country is advancing, coupled with the entrepreneurial momentum, is positioning it as a preferred destination for both investors and innovators," she noted.

India's robust economic growth forecasts further support this upward trajectory. According to the World Citizenship Report, the Indian economy, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the incumbent BJP government, is projected to grow by 6.6% in 2025 and 6.8% in 2026, as per a United Nations analysis. This positive outlook bolsters investor confidence and reinforces India's standing as the world's fifth-largest economy, a position it is expected to maintain or improve.

The World Citizenship Report noted that beyond raw economic indicators, India's rise in the rankings also reflects the country's expanding digital economy, substantial infrastructure investments, and a continued focus on entrepreneurship and innovation. These pillars are not only attracting global businesses but are also empowering Indian citizens with greater access to financial growth and mobility.

The World Citizenship Index evaluates 188 nationalities across five key motivators of global citizenship: Safety and Security, Economic Opportunity, Quality of Life, Global Mobility, and Financial Freedom. The final scores are calculated using a proprietary methodology that balances both qualitative assessments and quantitative data, tailored specifically to the priorities of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

As the global economic map evolves, India's momentum suggests a future where it plays an even more dominant role, not just regionally, but on the world stage. In the rankings, India has shown major improvements as it stood on the 3rd position with a score of 78.5 in the Economic Opportunity in 2025 WCR. However, India ranked on the 34th position in the motivator last year, marking a great improvement in the economic conditions and GDP.

The report stated, "India's rapidly growing creator economy, the rise of a new middle class, and overall improvements in quality of life are transforming its social landscape."

The overall ranking of India has also showcased significant improvements as it ranked on the 92nd position with a score of 52.8, while in WCR 2024, the country secured 103rd position with a score of 49.5. "According to the report, India's growth reflects a significant transformation in its social and economic landscape.

