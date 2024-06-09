India set to become global electronics mfg destination under PM Modi's leadership: ICEA Chairman

New Delhi, June 9 India is poised to become a large-scale global electronics manufacturing destination in years to come under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), said on Sunday.

According to Mohindroo, the remarkable growth in mobile phone manufacturing which has reached 50 billion over the last decade, has laid the foundation for a robust growth in overall electronics.

"We will now as a nation have to accelerate in all sectors, not only in mobile manufacturing but also in IT hardware, laptops, desktops, servers, consumer electronics, auto electronics and all other verticals of electronics for India to become a global manufacturing destination for electronics," Mohindroo told IANS.

In a recent report, ICEA mentioned that as India aims to reach $300 billion in electronics production by FY26, it will trigger demand for semiconductors worth $90-$100 billion, largely driven by domestic mobile manufacturing.

Mohindroo further mentioned that the country needs a very passionate leadership as it has had in the last 10 years to catalyse "India towards a very large scale global electronic manufacturing destination, which is a quadruple growth of 400 per cent as we have had in the last 10 years".

As per ICEA data, the domestic market is expected to grow from $65 billion to $180 billion over the next 5 years, making electronics among India’s 2-3 top-ranking exports by 2026.

Of the $300 billion, exports are expected to increase from the projected $15 billion in 2021-22 to $120 billion by 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor