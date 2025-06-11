India-Sweden cooperation to drive innovation, entrepreneurship: Piyush Goyal

Stockholm, June 11 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said India-Sweden cooperation will continue to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth for a brighter future.

The Union Minister arrived in Stockholm for a three-day official visit to Sweden, after concluding a highly successful two-day visit to Switzerland.

"Eager to engage with Sweden's leadership, business community, and key stakeholders to explore new opportunities and strengthen our longstanding ties," Goyal posted on social media platform X.

With over 280 Swedish companies in India and more than 80 Indian companies in Sweden, "the potential for collaboration is immense", he added.

The Sweden visit is aimed at reinforcing the existing robust economic relationship and identifying new opportunities for growth, which are aligned with India's long-term economic objectives and global partnerships.

The Union Minister’s Sweden visit comes after a successful Switzerland visit, which focused on advancing India–Switzerland economic cooperation and operationalising the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) signed earlier this year between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

In the second leg of the official tour, the minister will co-chair the 21st Session of the Indo-Swedish Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial, and Scientific Cooperation (JCEISC) with Benjamin Dousa, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade.

Goyal is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Dousa and Hakan Jevrell, State Secretary to the Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade. He will also engage with the Indian diaspora and address media interactions, further strengthening the people-to-people connections and communicating the vision for the India-Sweden partnership.

Earlier, the Minister engaged extensively with Swiss industry leaders across sectors, including biotech and pharma, healthcare, precision engineering, defence, and emerging technologies. As India charts its journey toward becoming a $5 trillion economy, this visit has set the tone for accelerated collaboration with innovation-driven, trusted partners like Switzerland.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor