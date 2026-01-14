India to become 1st market outside US to start local production of Mercedes-Maybach GLS

New Delhi, Jan 14 Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday announced that it has achieved a major global milestone by becoming the first market outside the United States to start local production of the ultra-luxury Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

The move highlights India’s growing importance for the German luxury carmaker and underlines the company’s strong confidence in the country’s appetite for top-end luxury vehicles.

According to Mercedes-Benz India, local manufacturing of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS will not only strengthen its top-end portfolio but also help the brand respond better to rising demand while reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

“The decision to start the local production of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS reiterates Mercedes-Benz’s deep commitment to the Indian customers, offering the pinnacle of luxury SUV, ‘Made in India’,” Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

“Local production will further enhance the vehicle’s appeal, reiterating our world-class manufacturing prowess and agility, catering to most demanding customer wishes for such exclusive top-end vehicles,” Iyer added.

In its 2025 sales performance highlights, the German luxury carmaker announced it has sold 19,007 units in India during CY 2025, slightly lower than the 19,565 units sold in 2024.

Despite the marginal dip in volumes, the company recorded its best-ever year in terms of revenue.

According to the company, the Top-End Vehicles portfolio, which includes the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach models and AMG cars, showed strong resilience and grew 11 per cent year-on-year.

This segment accounted for 25 per cent of total sales, reflecting rising demand for ultra-luxury vehicles in India.

The high-performance AMG portfolio performed particularly well, registering a sharp 34 per cent growth, as Indian customers continued to show strong interest in performance-oriented luxury cars.

Mercedes-Benz India’s electric vehicle business also maintained its growth momentum in 2025.

The company’s battery electric vehicle portfolio grew 12 per cent year-on-year and accounted for 20 per cent of all top-end Mercedes-Benz cars sold in the country.

Notably, 70 per cent of the electric vehicles sold during the year belonged to the top-end segment, priced between Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 3.1 crore.

These included models such as the EQS SUV, EQS Sedan, Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV and the Mercedes-Benz G580.

The EQS SUV remained the company’s highest-selling luxury electric vehicle in India.

