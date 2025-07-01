New Delhi [India], July 1 : India is required to invest ₹4.91 lakh crore during the 2027-2032 period in order to expand and modernise its power transmission infrastructure, according to a report by financial consultancy firm InVed.

The investments to focus on constructing additional high-voltage transmission lines, substations, and reactive power compensation systems, with a voltage level of 220 kV and above.

According to data from the National Electricity Plan (NEP) released in October 2024, the projected capital outlay will facilitate the addition of 76,787 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 4,97,855 MVA of transformation capacity.

The reports also reveal that, of the total estimated investment, ₹3.91 lakh crore is earmarked for the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS), which enables power transfer across state boundaries and plays a pivotal role in maintaining the stability of the national grid.

The remaining ₹99,296 crore will be directed toward intra-state systems, which distribute power within individual states.

The upcoming investments mark a significant increase from the ₹4.25 lakh crore planned during the 2022-27 cycle, reflecting the government's commitment to transitioning to a greener and more resilient grid infrastructure.

The NEP also includes plans to add 32,250 MW of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) bi-pole capacity during the same five-year span, indicating a sharp focus on efficient long-distance power transmission.

As per the NEP pipeline, more than Rs 9 lakh crore of projects are to be completed by 2032. Till now, only projects worth Rs 3 lakh crores have been allotted; the remaining Rs 6 lakh crores worth of projects are yet to be allotted.

The report notes that considering the execution time of 2-3 years, projects worth Rs 6 lakh crore should be allotted by 2029.

So the next four years will see significant opportunities across various components of the power sector, like transmission lines, substations, smart grid technologies, and metering systems, indicating a robust and expanding market for key players in this sector.

Overall, the report says, this growth is essential for integrating renewable energy, ensuring grid stability, managing loads effectively, and facilitating nationwide electrification.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor