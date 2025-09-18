India-UK FTA to make trade seamless, says British trade envoy Mark Birrell

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 18 The India-UK Free Trade Agreement aims to "make trade as seamless as possible" by lowering tariffs, reducing non-tariff barriers, and simplifying customs and digital processes, Mark Birrell, Trade Counsellor for South Asia at the British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Global Trade Scenario National Summit, Birrell said, "It is about making trade easier and as seamless as possible. The FTA is about improving customs processes and making digital trade easier."

The FTA agreement, signed in July in the presence of leaders from both nations, is a "positive signalling about the strong trading relationship between the UK and India, said Berill.

"We can already feel as we move through the ratification process, and move towards implementing the free trade agreement, look forward to more of that happening in the future," he said.

"It lowers tariffs, it reduces non-tariff barriers. But also it's about the wider positive signalling about the strong trading relationship between the UK and India, " he said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had described the deal as a landmark, noting that it provides zero-duty access on 99 per cent of tariff lines, covering nearly 100 per cent of trade value. It is expected to unlock export opportunities in labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, footwear, gems and jewellery, marine products, and toys, while boosting employment and empowering artisans, women-led enterprises, and MSMEs.

Birrell stressed that the FTA is not only about tariffs but also about wider cooperation. "It's a really strong relationship. The agreement itself was a positive signal, and we hope more of that relationship can continue in the future," he said.

When asked about India-US tariffs, Berill refused to comment but hailed the India-UK trade agreement.

He said, "I won't comment on India-US tariffs, but I'm thrilled that we in the UK and India have had our free trade agreement that we've agreed, and we'll have a positive effect on the trading relationship between the two countries"

He also mentioned the role of sustainability, regulatory alignment, and professional mobility in strengthening the deal. The CII panel discussion noted that Indian businesses must meet global standards to tap FTA opportunities and diversify supply chains fully.

