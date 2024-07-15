India Week 2024: A Grand Celebration in the United Kingdom

New Delhi (India), July 15 : The UK and India face a stellar future economic relationship, with the imminent resolution of the bilateral Free Trade Agreement. The number of Asian businesses investing in the UK has grown over the years, including a considerable jump from the previous year, despite Brexit uncertainties. WBR Corp UK Limited and EPG conducted India Week 2024 to celebrate this growing UK-India partnership globally. India Week 2024 was organised as an annual get-together of change-makers, policy and business leaders for high-level discussions on pertinent topics. India Week 2024 was conducted through various events spread over Oxford and London in the United Kingdom. It focuses on mutual interests in the areas of education, innovation, policy, thought leadership, entrepreneurship, technology, etc.

The event saw participation from more than 2500 attendees over the five days, including 100+ international delegates from India, Bangladesh, Malta, Singapore and the USA. Many prominent personalities from Politics, Business, Films etc. attended the India Week festivities. These included Lord Shaun Bailey (Member – House of Lords), Mr. Devendra Yadav, Mr. Howard Dubar – Deputy Mayor of London -Business and Growth, Mr. Pawan Munjal – Chairman Hero Cycles, Cricketer Mr. Azeem Rafiq, Actors – Mr. Nitin Ganatra, Mr. Taha Shah Badussha, Ms. Deena Uppal and Lead Presenter BBC London – Mr. Asad Ahmad.

The eminent speakers and panellists at the Education Innovation Conference @ Oxford, Ideas for India Conference and Film Conclave @ London included names like Ms. Divia Thani – Global Editorial Director, Conde Nast Traveller, Mr. Leo Falcone – Group Managing Director, GEDU, Mr. Shaunaka Rishi Das – Director, Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies, Prof. Christophe Jaffrelot – Professor of Indian Politics and Sociology, King’s India Institute, Ms. Catherine Moss – Partner, Shakespeare Martineau, Harris Beider – Pro Vice-Chancellor for Engagement, Enterprise and Innovation, Birmingham City University, Pranab Kapadia – Director, Moviegoers Entertainment Limited to name a few.

The India Week Events comprised the following:-

July 3, 2024 – Education Innovation Conference and Education Leaders' Awards at Examination Schools, Oxford University

July 3, 2024 – Asian UK Business Meet and Awards Dinner at The House of Commons, London, UK

July 5, 2024: Ideas for India Conference at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, UK

July 5, 2024 – Drinks Reception at The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, London, UK

July 6, 2024 – Film Festival at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, UK

July 6, 2024 – Black Tie Celebration Dinner at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, UK

July 5 & 6, 2024 – Shopping Festival at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, UK

The primary objective of conducting Asian UK Business awards at the House of Commons is to identify and recognise the fastest-growing organisations and entrepreneurs across various industries. The winners have been chosen based on comprehensive profiling and after extensive background checks of nominated organisations or individuals. The Education Leaders' Awards was conducted to celebrate the achievements of outstanding institutions and educationists from Asia and the UK.

Mr. S K Sahu, Managing Director, WBR Corp UK Limited, said, “The main aim for the India Week celebration is to create a common platform for Asian and UK entrepreneurs, professionals and like-minded businesses to network and identify potential areas of investment in the UK and vice-versa. The mission of this grant event is to recognise Asian businesses that have excelled in various fields and support those who seek to do business in the UK”.

LIST OF THE WINNERS OF ASIAN UK EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2024 @ THE HOUSE OF COMMONS :

● Most Inspiring Edupreneur of the Year: Dr. Rabindranath Mukherjee

● Professional Excellence Award for Eye Health Management: Virdi Eye Hospital

● Premier Health & Wellness Brand of the Year: Health On Top

● Excellence in Legal Advocacy: Ms. Sana Raees Khan

● Most Promising Cardiologist of the Year: Dr. Gurbir Singh Gill

● Most Inspiring Educationist of the Year (Information Science & Engineering): Prof. Vasudev Parvati

● Most Inspiring Social Changemaker of the Year: Mr. Biswajit Chaudhuri

● Most Prominent Royal Icing Cake Artist of the Year: Ms. Prachi Dhabal Deb

● Specialists in Top-Tier Autism Treatment: Dr. A M Reddy Autism Center

● Trailblazer in Robotic Oncology Surgery: Dr. Bathala Udayee Teja

●International Recognition for Mastery in Medical Aesthetics & LASERS: Dr. Deepa Singh

● Social Impact Award for Education of Girl Child: Ms. Priti Mishra

● Exemplary Healthcare Leader of the Year: Dr. Prashant R Kshetre

● Most Preferred Luxury Hill Resort of India: The Grand Legacy Resort & Spa

● Leaders in Corporate Governance, ESG & Innovation: World Development Corporation

● Leading Suppliers & Exporters of Fresh Seafood in India: Srijanee Trade International

● Emerging Woman Leader of the Year (Real Estate Sector): Ms. Bathala Greesma

● Most Trusted Multispeciality Dental Care & Implant Centre: Abdent Care

● Most Promising Freshly Harvested Organic Vegetables Supplier of the Year: Taposhi Enterprise

● Best Renewable Energy Solutions Company of the Year: Moopens Solar

● Best Outbound & Cruise Tour Operator: Golden Routes

● Distinguished Author, Trainer & Counsellor of the Year: Ms. Sylvia Fernandes

● Impact Award for Digital Learning Empowerment: Mr. Rajeev Sathyadevan

● Most Notable Global Education Services Consultancy of the Year: Edumpire Education

LIST OF THE WINNERS OF EDUCATION LEADERS' AWARDS 2024 @ THE EXAMINATION SCHOOLS, OXFORD UNIVERSITY :

Visionary Award in Healthcare Education Transformation: Dr. Arvinder Singh

Notable Contribution in the field of Royal Icing Art: Ms. Prachi Dhabal Deb

Exemplary Leader in Executive Education: Mr. Ratnakar Varanasi

Best Emerging Residential School Promoting Holistic Learning: The Academic City School

Best Allied Health Sciences College of the Year: School of Allied Health Sciences

Most Trusted Study Visa Consultants of the Year: Irenic International Education Services Private Limited

Healthcare Innovator of the Year: Mrs. Reetu Sharma

Most Inspiring Educator & School Leader of the Year: Dr. Brahmjot Kaur

Most Promising Airline Training Academy & Study Abroad Immigration Consultant of the Year: CITA

Best Emerging Company for Overseas Education, Immigration & Visa Services of the Year: Indo Global Council for Education & Immigration

About WBR Corp

WBR Corp UK Limited (WBR Corp ©) is a leading advisory and consulting firm headquartered in London, UK. WBR Corp provides expert guidance and solutions to individuals and businesses. Our team of highly experienced and knowledgeable professionals has a deep understanding of the industry and a proven track record of success.

At WBR Corp ©, our goal is to help our clients achieve their branding objectives and make informed decisions. With a range of creative branding solutions, WBR Corp has rendered its services to a number of reputed companies across Asia and Europe and helped them develop into brands. WBR Corp provides various corporate services, including cutting-edge business consulting, advisory services, customised branding solutions, online marketing, social media management, PR, and other media relations services.

To find out more see www.wbrcorp.uk, Facebook @WBRCORP, Instagram @wbr_corp_uk

