India wishes to leverage Denmark's green energy expertise and experience: Minister Pralhad Joshi

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 16 : Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi held a bilateral meeting with Danish Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bodskov during the ongoing Re-Invest 2024 being held in Gandhinagar.

Minister Joshi said that India looks forward to leveraging Denmark's expertise and experience in the renewable sector. He also invited Danish companies to invest in India as it rises on the global renewable energy horizon.

"India has made substantial strides in expanding its renewable energy capacity, setting ambitious targets and creating an environment conducive to the sustainable development," Joshi said in his remarks.

At COP26 held in 2021, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, and reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. India as a whole also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.

India meets a sizable portion of its energy needs through fossil fuels, and various renewable energy sources, are seen as an avenue to reduce the dependence on conventional sources of power.

"The country has become a leading force in the solar and wind energy, positioning itself as a key contributor to the global clean energy transition. Our commitment to integrating the green energy solutions into India's growth strategy has not only propelled the nation forward but also demonstrated his dedication to combating the climate change and promoting environmental sustainability on the world stage," he added.

"We are positioned fourth globally in renewable energy installed capacity and rank among the top three most attractive renewable energy market globally. The government has doubled the financial allocation of the renewable energy in this financial year of 2024-25," he said.

During the bilateral meeting, he also noted that India and Denmark are also discussing collaborating on the creation of a Centre of Excellence on Green Hydrogen.

"India looks up to Danish companies that have been leaders in the global market for key areas crucial to the successful green transformation. They are known for their innovation and commitment to the sustainability. With their advanced solutions and dedication, they are well equipped to make the partnership success. India bring the scale while Denmark offers specialized skills. This is what we believe. I encourage the Danish companies to participate in our vision of Make in India and Vikasit Bharat by co-developing technology, setting up the joint ventures and through other mechanism," he said.

Gujarat is hosting 4th RE-INVEST Global Renewable Energy Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST), organized by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today inaugurated the event. The event is being held from September 16 to 18, 2024, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The summit will feature over 40 sessions, 25,000 delegates from 140 countries, more than 200 speakers, 5 plenary discussions, and over 100 B2B meetings.

The partner countries for the event are Australia, Denmark, Germany, and Norway, while the partner states include Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana. High-level delegations from the USA, UK, Belgium, European Union, Oman, UAE, Singapore, and Hong Kong will also be present.

This year, for the first time, the RE-INVEST Summit is being hosted outside Delhi, in Gujarat. To know more about the summit, visit: https://re-invest.in/

