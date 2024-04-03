INDIAdonates partners with Denave to Plant Seeds of Change with the Invest in Our Planet, Green Print for Change Initiative

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3: In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, Denave, a leading technology-powered revenue development services organization, announced a collaborative effort with INDIAdonates to launch the transformative “Invest in Our Planet, Green Print for Change” initiative.

This impactful mass-plantation drive, executed in partnership with local implementation partner, ‘Give Me Trees' Trust reflects a deep commitment to environmental stewardship. The initiative aims to plant 4000 trees, contributing to the environmental sustainability around Noida and Delhi regions.

An inaugural event unfolded on March 27, 2024, at Government School, Maincha, Dadri, to mark the beginning of this initiative. The event was attended by Mr. Rajesh Khanna, Country Head-Telesales, Ms. Sunita Pareek, General Manager-HR, in the presence of other esteemed employees from Denave, together with Ms. Anuradha Singh, Trustee of INDIAdonates, to mark the united vision of environment sustainability. The team from Denave actively participated in the plantation drive and pledged to adopt green practices, beneficial for our environment.

The collaborative effort focuses on enriching the native tree cover in Noida and Delhi, fostering not just green spaces but also a heightened environmental consciousness among the public. The objective is to cultivate a culture where individuals feel empowered to make positive contributions to the environment.

This initiative transcends mere tree planting; it represents a substantial stride towards reducing the carbon footprint, mitigating air pollution, and increasing oxygen levels – all essential for a healthier planet. The 4000 trees will be planted at designated locations including Government School in Maincha, Dadri, Greater Noida, and Cityforest in Jaunpur, Delhi.

Speaking on the initiative, Ms. Samriti Malhotra, VP – Global HRD, Denave, said, “Initiating the tree planting drive at a Government School holds symbolic importance because the future of the country is nurtured here. By prioritizing sustainability, we demonstrated our commitment to environmental stewardship at Denave”. Ms. Anuradha Singh, Trustee of INDIAdonates, also stressed that actions speak louder than words. She emphasized the importance of planting trees saying, “Adopting practices that promote environmental sustainability is non-negotiable and we must invest in building a greener tomorrow for the next generation and as well as leaving a legacy of protecting the environment.”

About Denave:

Denave was founded over 25 years ago with the goal to become a global sales catalyst. We are staunchly committed to developing solution-driven strategies supported by a robust sales engine, with presence and reach across India, APAC, and Europe. UDS has acquired a controlling interest in the firm, further integrating competencies and expanding our geographic presence in key markets. For more information, please visit www.denave.com.

Connect for more information: Email: marketing@denave.com

About INDIAdonates:

INDIAdonates is a leading social impact organization dedicated to fostering positive change through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. We believe in empowering communities, driving sustainable development, and building transformative partnerships with corporates like yours. INDIAdonates is an enabler of social development. For more information, please visit www.indiadonates.org

Connect for more information: Email: info@indiadonates.org

