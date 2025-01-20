Indian Achievers’ Forum hosts 67th National Conference on Mission Viksit Bharat in New Delhi

New Delhi, [India], January 20: The 67th National Conference on “Mission Viksit Bharat 1947 To 2047” was organized by the Indian Achievers’ Forum on Thursday, 16th January, at the prestigious Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The Indian Achievers’ Forum proudly marked its silver jubilee, honoring a legacy of fostering collaboration, recognizing excellence, and driving impactful change across industries. Over the past 25 years, the Forum has connected visionaries, celebrated achievements, and championed ethical practices in business and community development.

The Summit was graced by eminent guests of honours including Shri Surendra Nath Tripathi, Retd. IAS, Director General, Indian Institute of Public Administration, Dr. Manoj Garg, Retd. IAS, Hon. President – AIBCF, Shri Amod Kumar Kanth, Retd. IPS, Founder & General Secretary, Prayas JAC Society, and Air Marshal VPS Rana PVSM, VSM (Retd.). The gathering attracted huge participation from numerous business leaders, CSR professionals, and industry experts from across India. The event also honoured the presence of distinguished international guests including H.E. Ms. Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commission of the Republic of Rwanda to India, H.E. Prof. Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda to India, and Mr. Jules Debrailly, Trade Counsellor Embassy of France, adding to the event's global significance.

Powered by Tata Steel, the summit was attended by more than 200 delegates from various countries across the globe.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of lamp, followed by a warm welcome speech of Harish Chandra, President – Indian Achievers' Forum. Setting the summit's tone, he articulated the vision behind the event: “To fortify the business communities and individuals across the nation.”

Esteemed Guests of Honours contributed valuable insights to the summit’s overarching vision, starting with Shri Ravi Shankar, Secretary – Indian Achievers' Forum, in his summit overview, who highlighted the vitality of efforts from business leaders – small or micro, in realizing the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Following him, Shri Surendra Nath Tripathi, Retd. IAS, Director General, Indian Institute of Public Administration, in his address to the vast gathering, said: “Governance is the backbone that supports economic development, social welfare, and sustainable growth and the role of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and public servants is integral to creating an environment that nurtures innovation, fosters inclusivity, to take ownership of our future.”

Shri Amod Kumar Kanth, Retd. IPS, Founder & General Secretary, Prayas JAC Society, urged viewing obstacles as stepping stones to reignite the collective fire to work for national progress. “In the Human Development Index India lies at 134th position out of 193 countries despite being the world's fifth-largest economy with a GDP of $3.41 trillion. Bridging this gap calls for unified efforts among business leaders, the government, and society to meet the SDG targets in the next five years and realize the vision of a developed India by 2047,” he said.

Corroborating their statements, Air Marshal VPS Rana PVSM, spoke of the immense power harnessed when government and society at large join hands to work in convergence, citing two nations as examples: Israel, a country with a relatively small population yet a powerful military, and China, a nation with a vast population that continues to successfully compete with developed countries.

During the event, few individuals and organisations were recognised with the Achievers' World 40UnderForty Award and Indian Achievers' Award. Some of the award winners were-

Mr. Sai Tarun Kaniganti, Software Developer II, USA

Mr. Aaquib Iqbal, Director, Mobelchem Specialty Pvt. Ltd., India

Ms. Rajalakshmi Soundarapandiyan, USA

Mr. Chandrashekar Althati, USA

Ms. Akila Selvaraj, Chief Product Officer, iQi Inc., USA

Ms. Sanyukta Kulkarni, Senior Manager – Route Development, Indian Subcontinent, USA

Mr. Aravind V, HSE Lead – Construction Management Projects (India), JLL, India

Mr. Dinesh Besiahgari, Frontend Engineer II, USA

Mr. Hariprasad Sivaraman, Lead Principal Software Development Engineer Test, USA

Mr. Nikhil Chandrashekar, Senior Programmer Analyst, USA

Ms. Smita Patil, General Manager & Cluster Head – HiTech, USA

Mr. Shashank Sawant, Competency & Career Development Leader, USA

Mr Deepak Jayabalan, Data Engineer, Machine Learning, USA

Mr. Niravbhai Jayantibhai Patel, Ph.D., FRSC, Vice President – Research & Development, Nivagen Pharmaceuticals Inc., CA, USA

Mr. Abhinav Nellaiah Iyer, Senior Technical Solutions Consultant, USA

Ms. Aditi Ranjit Kumar Verma, Sr. Engineer Systems Design, T-Mobile, USA

Mr. Pavel Bawa, Deputy Head of International – South Asia, University of East London

Ms. Disha Gupta, Head of Operations and Recruitment India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, Birmingham City University

Ms. Apeksha Jain, Distributed Applications Architect, USA

Mrs. Agrani Punj, Head of International Business, Supervac Industries LLP, India

Mr. Mamidi Ratna Abhishek, Senior Data Scientist, Swiggy, India

Mr Sambit Patnaik, Founder & MD, RapidE Power & Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd., India

Mr. Amitava Ghosh, Senior VP, Head of Business – Japan, G China, Korea, Tech Mahindra, India

Mr Krunal Patel, Co-Founder & COO, Indra Water, India

Mr. Sanjay Dimri, Director, Soltech Pump and Equipments Pvt. Ltd., India

Mr. Sambit Satapathy, Managing Director, Akshay Seeds Private Limited, India

Mrs. Priyanka Gowda Ashwath Narayana Gowda, Enterprise Technical Team Lead, America First Credit Union

Mr. Samant Kumar, Portfolio Manager, USA

The event progressed with an engaging panel discussion on the theme ‘Fostering Collective Action: Multi-Sector Collaboration for Promoting Ethics and Responsible Business Practices,' moderated by Dr. Somnath Singh, Deputy Director, UN Global Compact Network India (UN GCNI). During the course of the event, several summit partners showcased their corporate presentations bringing their projects to life on screen, and international dignitaries shared valuable insights and discussed the opportunities their respective countries offer.

Concluding the event, in the vote of thanks Mr. Prashant Das, Secretary – AIBCF acknowledged the contributions of all stakeholders and the sponsors – Tata Steel, SBI, REC, NTPC, NHPC, Canara Bank, Powergrid, National Insurance Company, Bank of India, Indian Oil, PNB, Oil India, LIC, ONGC, PSB, BPCL, PFC, RCF etc. Mr. Prashant Das also reiterated dignitaries' agreement on the foundational vision of the summit.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor