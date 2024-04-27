Indian Air Force ushers in digital transformation with DigiLocker integration

New Delhi [India], April 27 : The Indian Air Force (IAF) embarked on a transformative digital journey by integrating with the DigiLocker platform, a flagship initiative under the Digital India program, here on Friday.

In a ceremonial event held at Air Headquarters, Vayu Bhawan, the IAF and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to leverage DigiLocker's secure and accessible document repository services.

This integration is expected to revolutionize the way critical service documents of IAF personnel, both serving and retired, are issued, accessed, and verified digitally. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology, the IAF reaffirms its commitment to data security, operational efficiency, and seamless access to information.

Authorized IAF departments and divisions will now be able to seamlessly upload digital records, certificates, and vital documents to the national DigiLocker repository, ensuring secure storage and easy accessibility.

IAF officers will have direct access to their crucial documents, such as the Certificate of Service (COS) and Service Book Officers (SBO), through their personal DigiLocker wallets, enabling convenient retrieval and verification.

The integration with DigiLocker will streamline various processes within the IAF, including the Agniveer Vayu recruitment, where the candidate's academic document verification will be conducted digitally, enhancing transparency and credibility.

Speaking on the occasion, S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, lauded this initiative as "a watershed moment in India's digital transformation journey, catalyzing governance through technological empowerment of citizens and the armed forces alike."

With over 269 million registered users and a staggering 6.73 billion issued documents, DigiLocker is rapidly emerging as a national standard for digital document exchange platforms.

The IAF's integration with DigiLocker signifies a significant stride towards comprehensive digital transformation, aligning with the nation's technological prowess and the armed forces' modernization efforts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor