Indian billionaire Pearl Kapur's Kyvex strengthens leadership with Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi and AI veteran Ravindra Varna to accelerate Sovereign AI vision

New Delhi [India], January 9 : Kyvex, the sovereign AI platform founded by Indian entrepreneur Pearl Kapur, continues to reinforce its leadership bench with strategic appointments aimed at scaling its AI-first ecosystem across India and global markets.

According to a company statement, in its latest move, Rajat Bedi, acclaimed Bollywood actor and entrepreneur, has invested and joined Kyvex to lead Business Development for India. Alongside this role, Bedi will also serve as the Brand Ambassador for Kyvex in India, spearheading awareness and adoption of AI-driven solutions, with a special focus on AI use cases in the entertainment and media industry.

According to the company, Rajat Bedi's onboarding marks a significant step in Kyvex's vision to bridge technology, creativity, and scalable business innovation. His deep understanding of the entertainment ecosystem positions Kyvex to unlock new opportunities in AI-powered content creation, virtual production, talent analytics, digital rights management, and immersive audience experiences.

Further strengthening Kyvex's technology leadership, the company has appointed Ravindra Varna, a distinguished AI engineer and former Wipro veteran, as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With decades of experience in AI, LLM ,cloud architecture, and large-scale digital transformation, Varna will lead Kyvex's core technology roadmap and oversee the development of its Sovereign AI platform, ensuring robustness, security, and global scalability.

According to a company statement, these appointments build on Kyvex's recent announcement of onboarding prominent venture capital leaders Pranav Sharma and Sameer Salgar of Blue Gold, who joined the company to help scale Kyvex's sovereign AI initiatives globally. Their strategic guidance continues to support Kyvex's expansion across regulated markets, raising capital ,governments, and enterprise ecosystems.

Commenting on the new additions, Pearl Kapur, Founder of Kyvex, said,

"Kyvex is building a future where AI is sovereign, ethical, and deeply integrated into real-world industries. With leaders like Rajat Bedi driving business growth and AI adoption in India, and Ravindra Varna strengthening our technology foundation, we are well-positioned to accelerate innovation across entertainment, enterprise, and governance."

According to company information, Kyvex's sovereign AI platform is designed to empower nations and enterprises with localised, secure, and compliant AI infrastructure, enabling them to retain control over data, intelligence, and innovation while competing on a global scale.

According to the company, with a rapidly expanding leadership team and a clear focus on AI-driven transformation, Kyvex continues to emerge as a key player in shaping the future of sovereign AI from India to the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor