Indian carriers issue fresh travel advisories, cancel more flights till May 10

New Delhi, May 7 Domestic carriers issued fresh advisories for air travellers on Wednesday as they cancelled more flights till May 10 following a notification from aviation authorities, asking passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Air India said that its flights to and from the following destinations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – "are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 10 May following a notification from aviation authorities on closure of these airports".

Passengers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations, said the airline.

According to IndiGo, due to government notification on airspace restrictions, "over 165 IndiGo flights from multiple airports (Amritsar, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Gwalior, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, Leh, Rajkot, and Srinagar) are cancelled until 0529 hrs IST of May 10, 2025".

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on our website or mobile app before heading to the airport.

"Customers whose flights are affected can reschedule the booking on the next available flight or opt to cancel their bookings at no additional cost, and a full refund will be processed. These changes can be managed directly through our website," the low-cost carrier said in a fresh post on X.

Earlier, SpiceJet said that due to the ongoing situation, "airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice".

"Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and check flight status," it added.

India carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ with precision, targeting terrorist infrastructure associated with groups responsible for the attack.

The Indian government confirmed that all nine targets were successfully struck, with no civilian or military infrastructure in Pakistan being affected. The strikes were part of India’s response to the April 22 terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali national in Jammu and Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor