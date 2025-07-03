Indian Chamber of Commerce hosts 14th India Minerals and Metals Forum, focuses on green steel and circular economy

New Delhi [India], July 3 : The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Thursday hosted the 14th India Minerals and Metals Forum in New Delhi. The event focused on the vital role of green steelmaking and the circular economy in steering India's steel industry towards a sustainable, low-carbon future.

The forum convened policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to deliberate on green steel's potential in decarbonising India's steel sector, currently the second largest in the world and a significant contributor to global CO2 emissions.

The discussions also emphasised integrating low-carbon technologies, including hydrogen-based production, into the steel manufacturing process. Speakers also highlighted barriers to circular economy adoption, such as policy limitations and structural challenges.

"In India, national initiatives like the Green Hydrogen Mission will undoubtedly support our industry's move in this direction. At Jindal Stainless, we are consistently investing in renewable energy sources and have an integrated green hydrogen roadmap. To create more value addition and meaningful impact, it will take a unified push from across the value chain to truly redefine the future of metals. Platforms like the India Minerals and Metals Forum are crucial in turning intent into industry-wide action," said Abhyuday Jindal, ICC President and MD of Jindal Stainless.

Alok Sahay, Secretary General of the Indian Steel Association, emphasised the importance of aligning India's infrastructure goals with sustainability targets. "To meet our vision of 500 million tonnes by 2047, we must ensure policy support, secure returns for investors, and promote green steel adoption through concrete regulatory mandates. Only then can we create a truly self-reliant and resilient steel ecosystem that supports India's development and safeguards its future," he noted.

JSPL Vice Chairman VR Sharma echoed the urgency: "Green steel is not just a vision for tomorrowit is a responsibility we must begin fulfilling today."

"Throughout the day, the conference hosted a series of high-impact plenary sessions that explored critical themes such as green steel making in India, circular economy in steel industry and the role of CBAM and non-ferrous metals and their carbon footprint," ICC said in a release.

