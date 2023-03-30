Indian Cricketer Ishant Sharma endorses Arista Vault as a Brand Ambassador; India's first Smart Tech Luggage Brand -Shares his story of lost kit

New Delhi [India], March 30 (/PNN): Recently we have seen the viral video of Ishant Sharma on a brand-named Arista Vault using his content. It turned out to be a smart planned strategy for their onboarding announcement. So finally, the Indian Cricketer has announced that he's joining Arista Vault as a Brand Ambassador. Arista Vault is a Smart tech Brand dedicated with the fashiontech products for Men. The Brand provides the Luxury and smart gadgets/products for travelers and hustlers from Sports to Business class.

One common thing that makes Ishant a perfect Brand ambassador for the Luxury Smart Brand, Arista Vault is that they both strive for excellence. For a brand that is Made In India, there can't be a better personality than Ishant, who has made the nation proud with all his dedication and hard work.

Speaking on the association, Purvi Roy, founder & CEO of Arista Vault, says, "Arista Vault is a brand that is all set to provide Smart Luxe Tech Gadgets for modern day men who are always on the go & are real hustlers who like to make smart choices. There couldn't be a greater brand ambassador we could have imagined than Ishant Sharma, who perfectly embodies the attitude of a tough player and a veteran bowler with that extra touch of luxury. Arista Vault is India's First Luxury Tech Brand for Men that is coming up with a smart range of products & accessories. Our products are built with utmost detailing & high-quality materials so that it can give a feeling of pride, possession to its owner and tint of luxury with ease of Tech."

An interesting story by Ishant Sharma on his lost kit:-

During a conversation about Arista Vault, Ishant mentioned that on his ODI debut, he was supposed to participate in the ODI series in Ireland but unfortunately lost his Kit Bag while traveling. He had to borrow shoes from Pacer Zaheer Khan for the match. Ishant quoted that "I wish there was some product that could track our stuffs in these kind of situations & save us from hassle, a product that could provide smart alert and tracking features to ensure that travel essentials are not lost during transit', He felt that no one should experience such incidents. Ishant was impressed by the smart products offered by Arista Vault, such as Smart Kit, Smart Wallet, Smart Accessories, Smart Glasses, and Smart Luggage. He immediately decided to endorse the brand.

What happen when Sport meets Smart.

Arista Vault is an Indian smart luggage brand that recently used a clever marketing strategy to promote its products. They created a planned reel featuring a clip of cricketer Ishant Sharma talking about losing his kit bag before a crucial match, and then used the video to showcase how their products could prevent such losses. While some fans criticized the brand for using Ishant's video without permission, it was later revealed that it was a well-executed plan to make Ishant the brand ambassador for Arista Vault. The announcement came just in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) where Ishant will play for the Delhi Capitals team. Overall, Arista Vault's marketing strategy was praised by many as a smart move that utilized perfect timing to disclose its brand ambassador.

What is Arista and why is it a Luxury Smart Brand ?

ARISTA VAULT is India's first Smart luggage brand that combines luxury with technology to make travel safe and secure. The brand offers premium quality leather products with cutting edge technology to provide anti-theft and anti-lost features. The WALLET-BOT CLASSIC is the most popular product, which comes in a jewel packaging and offers anti-theft/anti-lost features for wallets and phones. The brand offers a range of smart wallets that include features such as anti-theft alarms, RFID protection, power charging, and tracking capabilities to keep a check on belongings. ARISTA VAULT has helped save more than 41 lakh smartphones from theft and has over 2 lakh happy customers. Their products are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Jio Mart, their website, and mobile app.

