Indian Designer Show 4 (IDS) Creates waves in the Fashion world

New Delhi (India), December 23: The Indian Designer show, popularly known as IDS, hosted season 4 in New Delhi on the 18th of December, 2022. In attendance were popular designers like Rosy Ahluwalia, Shravan Kumar, Neharika Sharma, Vandana, Shubhi Garg, Manali Jagtap, Amit Bharadwaj, Kenferns, Rever & Rocky S, who displayed their current collections and their upcoming winter collections.

The event was inaugurated by Hon. Sh Ramdas Athawle – Minister Of Social Justice and Empowerment, Smt. Alka Gurjar -National Secretary BJP, Sh Sangam Lal Gupta – MP BJP, Sh Kapil Khanna, VHP; Smt Richa Vashisht- BJP, along with the show organizers Mr. Ronit Agarwal and Mr. Bibin Babu also present Mr. Sumit Gautam and Mr. Deep Khosla.

The event was held at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delhi and was very well attended by a star-studded presence from Bollywood with the likes of Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Shehnaz Gill, Nargis Fakhri, Arbaaz Khan, Shibani Kashyap, Giorgia Andriani, Mannara Chopra and many more who walked the Ramps for many of these Top designers.

Apart from the Bollywood fraternity, the corporate world also engaged in the show with the likes of Abhishek Gupta, Director – of Triumph Motors, Abhishek Jain -Kotton Concepts, Nitin Jain, Bharti Mittal- Silai, Sandeep Goyal, Hina Puri, Nishant Arora, Kunwar Abhilesh Singh and Mr. Sayed Musharraf (Joint Director, Gandhi Mandela Foundation) taking time out from their busy schedules to attend the show.

The earlier 3 seasons were also held in New Delhi at the Popular Roseate house with a very good lineup of designers and models, and the show has grown in popularity and success ever since.

In conversation with Mr. Sumit Gautam and Mr. Deep Khosla, we learned about their association with the show and the level of commitment and hard work put in to make this mega event a huge success, and also they mentioned how they were humbled by the presence of Shree Ramdas Athawle who in spite of his busy schedule took time out to grace the occasion.

Also present at the event were prominent figures, Sh.Sunil Lakra, Sh Devraj Ahuja -BJP, Dr Sidharth Gupta, Ashu Singhal, Sunil Garg, CA Amit Samariya, Sh. Sanjay Dubey, Saurabh Singh, Satvinder Singh, Adv. Bharat Nagar, Surender Farmana, Smt. Yashika Sheikh, Pankaj Sharma, Neha Trehan Patnaik, Jhanvi Arora, Pooja Bhatti, Rajan Kakkar, Jitender Upadhyay Prashant Chaudhary, Itika Kamra.

Ronit Aggarwal and Bibin Babu were the brains behind this hugely successful event, which has been appreciated in all circles.

The show started at 3 Pm with star designer Rosy Ahluwalia followed by many others, allowing for various well-known live bands playing in between the sets and keeping the guests entertained. The organizers ensured that the show was entertaining and a dream for any Fashion lover in India.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor