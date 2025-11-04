Indian Doctor Gains Spotlight for Osteomyelitis Cure at International Seminar in London

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 4: In a landmark moment for Indian homoeopathy, Dr Vikas Singhal, a Chandigarh-based Classical Homoeopathic Physician, presented a fully cured case of chronic Osteomyelitis at the International Homoeopathic Congress 2025 held in London. The prestigious seminar, organised by the Hahnemann College of Homoeopathy (UK) at Hotel Holiday Inn, T5, Slough, brought together leading practitioners, researchers, and educators from 24 countries.

The event was notably endorsed in writing by Charles Tankard Hahnemann, the seventh-generation descendant of Dr Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homoeopathy. Also in attendance were Dr Shashi Mohan Sharma, Director and Principal of the Hahnemann College of Homoeopathy (UK), and Dr Lora Georgieva, a renowned Bulgarian homoeopath.

Dr. Singhal's presentation detailed the complete recovery of a 19-year-old male patient from Tinsukiya, Assam, suffering from post-operative chronic Osteomyelitis of the femur a severe and persistent bone infection that had defied years of conventional medical treatment. The patient had undergone multiple surgeries and antibiotic regimens before being advised amputation as a final option.

Seeking an alternative, the patient consulted Dr Singhal at Dr Singhal Homeo Clinic, Chandigarh, in late 2020. Over the course of three and a half years of personalised homoeopathic treatment, ending in April 2024, the patient achieved full recovery. The case was supported by both clinical and radiological evidence, confirming the regeneration of bone tissue and complete healing of the infection. The patient remained symptom-free for one year of follow-up without relapse.

Dr Singhal's evidence-backed presentation attracted widespread appreciation for its methodical documentation, radiological validation, and scientific rigour. Delegates from countries including the UK, USA, Romania, Bulgaria, Ghana, Nigeria, Canada, Serbia, Pakistan, Portugal, Bangladesh, Scotland, and Ireland praised the case as a model example of modern, research-oriented homoeopathy.

During his talk, Dr Singhal emphasised the importance of systematic case reporting, peer-reviewed publications, and global collaboration to integrate classical homoeopathic practice with contemporary medical research frameworks. The recognition of Dr Singhal's work at an international platform highlights India's increasing contribution to evidence-based homoeopathic research. The success of this Osteomyelitis case reinforces the potential of individualised homoeopathic medicine in addressing complex, chronic, and rare medical conditions.

