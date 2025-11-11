Indian Emulsifiers Ltd Delivers Robust H1 FY26 Results with Strong Growth in Revenue and Profitability

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Indian Emulsifiers Limited, a fast-growing manufacturer of high-performance specialty chemicals, announced its unaudited financial results for the H1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights:

Mr. Yash Tikekar, Managing Director of Indian Emulsifiers Limited, commented on the company's exceptional results: "We have delivered another strong performance in H1 FY26, with Revenue increasing by 55%, PBT by 58%, and PAT by 63% over H2 FY25. This performance reflects our operational efficiency, disciplined execution, and continued focus on high-margin specialty segments.

During the period, we strengthened our global footprint through the successful execution of the first order by our Australian subsidiary, marking our entry into the mining emulsifier market. The subsidiary is expected to generate revenue of approximately ₹75 crore over the next 36 months, strengthening our international presence and diversifying our revenue base.We have acquired additional land at Lote Parshuram MIDC for setting up our upcoming state-of-the-art facility. The company has developed a new range of polymer and phosphonate product lines catering to the industrial water treatment segment.

The company continues to demonstrate strong operational momentum, with new capacity which positions Indian Emulsifiers Ltd. for a robust growth of 150 - 200 % in revenue. This expansion marks a key milestone in our journey toward becoming a leading specialty chemicals manufacturer with enhanced scale and operational efficiency."

About Indian Emulsifiers Limited:

Founded in 2020, Indian Emulsifiers Ltd is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals including Esters, Esterquats, Polyamides, Polymerized surfactants, Sulphates, Amphoterics, Phosphate esters, Imidazolines, Wax emulsions, Specialty emulsifiers and Formulated products. With a diverse portfolio of over 125+ products and operations across 9 countries, the company serves multiple industries including Personal Care, Cosmetics, Cleaning, Preservatives, Metal Working, Oil & Gas, Lubricants, Mining and Textiles.

The company operates a state-of-the-art facility in MIDC Lote Parshuram, Maharashtra with 12,000 MTPA capacity and in-house R&D and technical innovation capabilities. It is certified under ISO 9001, Kosher, and Halal standards, reflecting its strong commitment to quality and sustainability.

