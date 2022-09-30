Indian entreprenuer’s servicing US MSME gets recognized

September 30: Analytix Solutions was recently featured in a documentary segment on “Viewpoint” with Dennis Quaid, airing on Fox News Network in the US on Thursday, Sept 22, 2022. Analytix was featured as a leading outsourcing company helping small to mid-sized business grow and compete with larger companies in the US. (www.analytix.com)

The segment featured Founder & CEO Satish Patel’s vision and President & Country Head Rajiv Bhatia’s views on how small businesses can scale their operations with the help of cost-effective outsourcing solutions. The segment and a :30 commercial about Analytix will also be distributed to regional cable and other stations to incorporate into their public access programming for one year.

Small businesses often find it challenging to fulfill their core functions while they try to focus on their overall business goals. Analytix Solutions helps small and medium businesses realize enormous benefits using the power of technology enabled, value add solutions and expertise, exemplifying how outsourcing can be a viable option in strategic business decisions.

The documentary segment can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/ubXsnneq-Zc.

In addition, Viewpoint has distributed the :30 commercial to the top 100 DMAs (designated market areas) networks, including CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, Discovery Life, and CNN Headline News. Watch the commercial here – https://youtu.be/2MFlRqEG-Is.

About ViewPoint

The Viewpoint Project aims to enlighten the audience by delivering diverse informational and educational documentaries covering various issues and topics. Viewpoint’s creative team, along with host Dennis Quaid, care about the integrity of each story and, most importantly, educating the audience. Viewpoint strive to make meaningful documentaries that inspire audiences to take action. Viewpoint cultivates each segment with an approach that adds value to our distribution partners and, ultimately to people’s lives. With this innovative approach, they believe that work will transform the way people view educational programming.

About Analytix

Analytix Solutions is a single-source outsourcing provider offering small to mid-sized businesses a full range of technology-enabled, value-added business support solutions and products. The company offers accounting, finance, IT, data management, HR, virtual assistant services, and industry-specific solutions. Access to this breadth of solutions positions small business clients to compete with larger companies and flourish as growing businesses.

