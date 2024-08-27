Indian Institute of Internship and All India Faculty Council - Internship and Faculty Development Program Details

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 27: Indian Institute of Internship One Premier Organization with Non-Profit Status Registered Under Government of West Bengal by the Registrar of Assurance Govt. of West Bengal. Indian Institute of Internship Run & Managed By: All India Faculty Council & Technical Partner: National Institute of Industrial Training (Empanelled Under NITI AAYOG Govt. of India).

Indian Institute of Internship, Kolkata we are committed to helping students bridge the gap between education and the workplace. Our internship programs are designed to equip students with the skills and experience they need to make a successful transition into the professional world. Offering Best Internship for Engineering & Management Students.

Indian Institute of Internship, Kolkata established in 2022 as a non-profit autonomous research - based equity educational institution to promote education & research Various Domain in Form of National & International Internship.

Indian Institute of Internship, Kolkata has made distinguished scholarly contributions - acclaimed nationally and internationally. Indian Institute of Internship Kolkata is unique and is the only organization of its kind in India.

Indian Institute of Internship Received Funds from EMCTA for Skill Enhancement - Sayantan Chakraborty Technical Director of Indian Institute of Internship Informed that Indian Institute of Internship going to Start Centre of Continuing Education ( CCE ) in Association with Various Engineering, Management, General Degree Colleges as well as Some Universities to Start from Skill Certification Based Credentials also Starting Faculty Development Program in Collaboration with All India Faculty Council.

Want to Know More Regarding Indian Institute of Internship it would be better to Search " Indian Institute of Internship"

Indian Institute of Internship Offered Best Internship on DevOps, Best Internship in Machine Learning, Best Internship in Full Stack Web Development Best Internship in Cyber Security, Best Internship in Cloud Computing.

Indian Institute of Internship Conducted Internship on Full Stack Web Development, DevOps, Sales Force with 350+ Students from RCC Institute of Technology, Gargi Memorial Institute of Technology, Guru Nanak Institute of Technology (JIS Group), University of Engineering & Management, Techno International Batanagar, Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology, Netaji Subhah Engineering College, Techno Main Salt Lake, Dr. B.C. Roy Engineering College Many More. Entire Program Fully Managed By Operation Director Avik Ghosh, National Institute for Industrial Training.

All India Faculty Council at a glance:

All India Faculty Council India's First Registered & Licensed Faculty Council For Engineering, Management & Technology Educators - Fully Funded By: DASA, ICCA - Sayantan Chakaborty , Technical Director, Dr Tanupriya Choudhury, Hon. Secretary & In Charge Collaborative Research, Dr. Dipak Mathur, Operation In - Charge ( Institutional Tie Up), Dr Sukrapash Jain, Admin Division, Faculty Development Program, Dr Bikas Jana- Hons. Joint Secretary; Delivered Special Thanks to All Members / Fellow Members for Their Continuous Support Towards Development of Our Nation.

1. All India Faculty Council Conducted Award & Fellowship Ceremony in Sector V to Felicitate Educators from Various Parts of West Bengal with Glorius Presence of Dr. Raju Basak, Chairman ,Er. Anirban Dutta Honorary Secretary - The Institute of Engineers(India), West Bengal State Centre, Prof. Dr. Santu Kumar Sen, Dr. Saradindu Panda Principal of Saheed Anurup Chandra Mahavidyalaya, Dr. Swarup Kumar Mitra Principal GNIT(JIS Group), Dr. Mahuya Das Principal Greater Kolkata of Engineering and Awardees from Gargi Memorial Institute of Technology, Guru Nanak Institute of Technology ( JIS Group ), JIS Kalyani, Narula Institute of Technology, Techno Main Salt Lake, BP Poddar Institute of Engineering & Management, Meghnad Saha Institute of Institute of Technology, Netaji Subhash Engineering College, MCKV Institute of Engineering, Saheed Anurup Chandra Mahavidyalaya, Sister Nivedita University, Techno India University, Budge Budge Institute of Technology, Techno International New Town and Many More.

2. All India Faculty Council Recently Conducted Faculty Development Program on Cloud Computing(August 2024) which was Arranged by Haldia Institute of Technology- Renowned Engineering College in West Bengal Also Known by its Quality Education, Infrastructure & Placement-to Enhance the Skill of Faculty Members on Emerging Technologies. The Inaugural Speech was Delivered By The Eminent Educator Dr. Susmit Maity General Manager - Training & Placement and Sayantan Chakraborty, Microsoft Certified Trainer & Circle of Excellence Since 2012 (MC ID: 8988166) - Technical Director of All India Faculty Council Developed the Content of the Program , After Successful Completion of the Program Grade Based Certificate of Achievement Issued to Participant to Showcase their Technical Expertise. Dr. Tanupriya Choudhury Hon. Secretary of All India Faculty Council Congratulates to Entire Team Haldia Institute of Technology & All India Faculty Council for Grand Success of the Event.

3. All India Faculty Council upcoming Events:

A. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Life Time Achievement Award on 5th September

B. Faculty Development Program on DevOps - Hybrid Mode - PAN India Basis -2nd Week of September

C. Faculty Development Program on Business Intelligence - Hybrid Mode - PAN India Basis - 3rd Week of September

To Know More Regarding All India Faculty Council - Just Search "All India Faculty Council" Still You have some questions? Feel Free to Contact Us 6290710628 to Know More Please visit: www.internshipindia.wiki, www.indiantiassociation.in, www.industrialtraining.wiki

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor