Indian investors unite at London Global Wealth Summit, accelerating economic growth and spearheading sustainable investments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) successfully concluded the Global Wealth Conference (GWC) in London last week, following three days of intensive discussions. This event has proven to be a pivotal moment for the Indian investment sector, propelling the nation towards a promising era of economic influence. The conference examined the evolving dynamics of sustainable investments in India under the guidance of SWFI by bringing together sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, family offices, and asset owners from more than 20 countries.

The GWC achieved a significant milestone by attracting an impressive USD 5.3 trillion in assets under management over two and a half days of high-level discussions at the iconic House of Commons and Guildhall. This prestigious event showcased the participation of more than 20 sovereign wealth funds, 40 family offices, 30 pension, and public funds, along with an impressive assembly of over 50 global asset managers. The strong presence of key investment decisionmakers and sectoral experts from across India became a notable talking point to the proceedings.

Prominent personalities led the agenda toward actionable outcomes, including Lord Dominic Johnson, UK Minister for Investment; Bollywood star Vivek Anand Oberoi; Mohammed bin Abdulaziz AIajlan, Deputy Chairman, Ajlan & Bros Holding; Jitendra Bissessur, Chief Executive Officer, Mauritius Investment Corporation; Minister Abdurehman Eid Tahir, Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Investment Holdings; The Rt Hon Sir Gavin Williamson MP, UK House of Commons; Prof Lord Meghnad Desai, UK House of Lords; and David Papazian, Chief Executive Officer, Armenian National Interests Fund.

Both Michael Maduell, President of SWFI, and Lakshmi Narayanan, chairman of SWFI and a partner at the Patel Family Office, expressed their delight over the conference's significant effects on the Indian economy. In a joint statement, they said that "this conference marks a turning point for the Indian investment landscape. Powerful investors and brilliant minds have teamed up with the goal of fostering economic progress in India and other places. The partnerships and discussions formed at this conference will significantly change the prosperity of the nation, and we are pleased with the significant interest expressed by global asset owners in investing across diverse sectors of the Indian economy".

The conference served as a pivotal driver of investment evolution, highlighted by the announcement of a new USD 5 billion 'MEGAM' fund, a collaboration between US-based Patel Family Office and KSA's Ajlan & Bros Holding, which aims to raise an impressive USD 20 billion by investing in the thriving MENA hospitality sector. The initiative is poised to unlock the economic potential of the region, presenting a compelling opportunity for global investors.

SWFI unveiled GlobalCryptoNews.com, a comprehensive resource on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. The Patel Family Office also introduced FORT Global, an innovative platform connecting Family Offices worldwide, leveraging disruptive technologies and sustainable finance for sustainable growth and prosperity.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to social impact, the GWC presented the prestigious Global Order of Outstanding Disruptors (GOOD) Fellows Award to Vivek Oberoi, Bollywood star, social entrepreneur, and philanthropist, for pioneering responsible wealth leadership through his for-profit social impact in India. Other award recipients included prominent figures from the global Indian diaspora such as Professor Lord Meghnad Desai, London School of Economics and Political Science.

GWC is an international thought leadership and networking platform that informs and channels global wealth for positive action, hence the motto "Global Wealth in Action". Our global events educate and enable sovereign wealth funds, pensions, allocators, family offices, leading asset managers, and policymakers to link, learn, and lead. The Global Wealth Conference will provide an inclusive and collaborative environment, fostering meaningful connections and inspiring new collaborations among attendees. Participants will have the opportunity to exchange ideas, share best practises, and learn from the experiences of industry leaders, visionaries, and influencers who are making a significant difference in the world of finance and wealth management.

SWFI has been hosting highly successful global forums to bring together the world's largest investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pensions, foundations, endowments, large family offices, official institutions, and other asset owners, with top-level industry leaders for the purpose of deep knowledge sharing and preeminent deal-making.

For the 15 plus years since its inception, SWFI has served as a critical industry liaison dedicated to assisting these institutions in the areas of investment, asset allocation, governance, policy, risk assessment and mitigation, and other relevant issues. By providing specialised data, events, and research, SWFI has become the world's leading resource on global capital formation and flows.

