Indian mangoes, pomegranates get market access in USA

Mangoes and pomegranates from India will soon be available in the USA while the American Alfalfa hay and cherries will be sold in the Indian market, Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday.

This will become possible as the two countries have signed framework agreement for implementing "2 Vs 2" Agri market access. Under this deal two agricultural products from India will be exported to the US. Similarly two American products will be imported to India.

From the Indian side, mango and pomegranate have been chosen for the export to the USA, while the USA will export Alfalfa hay and cherries to India.

"Mango and pomegranate exports will start from Jan - Feb 2022 and pomegranate aril exports from Apr 2022. Exports of Alfalfa hay and cherries from USA will begin in Apr 2022," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

"In addition, based on the ministerial discussions, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) also conveyed its readiness to provide market access for US pork and requested the US side to share a signed copy of final sanitary certificate for finalising the same," it said.

The framework agreement for implementing the "2 Vs 2" Agri market access issues i.e. inspection and oversight transfer for Indian mangoes and pomegranate and market access for pomegranate arils from India and market access for US cherries and US Alfalfa hay was signed following an agreement reached in this regard between the two countries during the 12th India-USA trade policy forum meeting held on November 23, 2021.

India's Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare and US Department of Agriculture have signed the agreement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor