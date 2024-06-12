Indian Oil awards Rs 114 crore IT maintenance contract to Corporate Infotech

New Delhi [India] June 12 : Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has given a Rs 114 crore contract to Noida-based IT services provider Corporate Infotech (CIPL), for the annual maintenance of its IT infrastructure across all divisions.

The contract will be executed over three years from June 2024 to May 2027. CIPL will deploy more than 400 engineers to manage the regular comprehensive maintenance of IT infrastructure across 131 locations of Indian Oil nationwide, as per a release issued by CIPL.

This maintenance will include corrective and preventive services for a range of IT hardware including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, desktop computers, notebooks, printers, scanners, projectors, video conferencing devices, modems, and UPS systems (up to 3 KVA).

CIPL has delivered several projects for many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) like ONGC, SPMCIL, PFMS, NTPC and Airport Authority of India (AAI), among others.

Commenting on the contract, Vinod Kumar, MD and CEO of CIPL, said, "This exhibits CIPL's credible track record and commitment to successfully deliver projects for our clients."

CIPL is a leading player in the IT and ITeS sector. In the last financial year (FY 2023-24) the company reported Rs 650 crore turnover and in FY25 the IT services provider aims a total turnover of Rs 1,000 crore.

In August 2023, CIPL secured a contract worth Rs 137 crore from the state-owned Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), which involved the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of two data centres, including migration to the S4 HANA Platform in Noida and Hyderabad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor