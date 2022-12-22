Indian Oil Corporation selects Jio for automation in retail business

Jio has won Indian Oil Corporation's order for providing SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) solution that will power the oil company's retail automation and payment processing, daily price updates.

Besides, it will power Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) software and network monitoring with enterprise-grade connectivity, Quality of Service (QOS) and 24x7 support across 28 states and 8 union territories.

JioBusiness, the enterprise arm of Reliance Jio Infocomm, will be deploying and managing SD-WAN (Software Defined Wide Area Network) for Indian Oil Corporation across its 7,200 retail outlets for a period of 5 years, the telecom operator said in a statement on Thursday.

"It is a matter of great pride for Jio to have been selected by IOCL for this prestigious project. We look forward to supporting IOCL's digital transformation journey by implementing the largest SD-WAN network in the country with our 'Made in India' managed network solution," Prateek Pashine, Head Enterprise of Reliance Jio.

"Our extensive experience in large-scale deployments equips us with the technical expertise to support IOCL in achieving higher performance benchmarks across their network and leverage Jio's connectivity at each of the 7,200 sites. This will in fact be one of the largest deployments of SD-WAN solution in India across any Industry as well as in the Oil & Gas Industry across Asia."

Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.3 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor