Indian Options Conclave 5.0 Traders Mahakumbh witnessed more than 10,000 attendees in Surat

PRNewswire

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 18: Jainam Broking Limited, one of the leading stock broking companies in Gujarat, successfully completed the 5th edition of their signature annual Traders gathering Indian Options Conclave 5.0, which is known to be the most prestigious and one of the largest options trading community gathering in India.

The two-day event, themed "Traders Mahakumbh", was held on March 15th and 16th, 2024 at the newly constructed premium venue YPD World Convention Centre in Surat, Gujarat. The event featured 55+ exhibitors, 35+ expert speakers and mentors, 7 interactive sessions, 2 live trading sessions, 4 panel discussions, and countless networking opportunities.

The Indian Options Conclave 5.0 Traders Mahakumbh welcomed attendees from 31 states, 287 cities and 4 union territories. It attracted more than 10,000 attendees which included beginners, intermediate and advanced-level traders and investors. It also attracted financial professionals, advisors, educators, and students.

The conclave was organised with an objective to provide options traders and investment enthusiasts with the latest insights, strategies, tools, and techniques to enhance their skills and profits in the dynamic and complex options market. The event covered topics such as:

* Fundamentals and advanced concepts

* Diversification of investments

* The role of astrology in financial market

* Algorithmic trading strategies

* Options trading strategies and adjustments

* Risk management and portfolio optimization

* Options market trends and opportunities

The event also showcased the success stories and best practices of some of the most prominent and successful options traders and investors in India featuring Pushkar Raj Thakur, Vishal Malkan, Madan Kumar, Sharique Samsudheen, Vivek Bajaj, Harshubh Shah, Vishal Mehta, Siva Kumar and more who shared their experience, challenges and solutions, and lessons learned from their journey in the financial market.

"It was our pleasure to welcome traders and investors from across India and beyond to join us for the Indian Options Conclave 5.0 'Traders Mahakumbh.' This conclave stood as a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the business, network with like-minded peers, and celebrate the options market. I'm sure the event provided immense value and benefit to all the participants and helped them take options trading and investing to the next level. The way people have responded and turned up in huge numbers encourages us to work harder and organise such a conclave every year," said Milan Parikh, the Managing Director of Jainam Broking Limited.

About Jainam Broking Limited

Jainam Broking Limited is a public limited company incorporated in 2003 and headquartered in Surat, Gujarat. The company is a member of NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, and CDSL, and offers a range of financial services, including equity, derivative, currency, commodity, IPO, mutual fund, insurance, and wealth management. The company has 25+ branches, 1200+ associates, and 2.8+ lakh DP accounts across India. The company has won several awards and accolades for its performance and service, such as the NSE Market Achievers Regional Retail Member of the Year, the MCX Leading Member in Options, and BSE Best Performance in SLB. The company's vision is to be the most trusted and preferred financial partner for its clients and stakeholders. For more information, visit the company website (https://www.jainam.in/).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364662/Indian_Options_Conclave_5_0.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor