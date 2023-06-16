Indian private banks occupy more TV news space over PSU banks

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Indian private sector lenders have been more vocal in their comments and opinions by occupying a lion's share in the visual media news space during April compared to their state-run cousins.

Among the top five banks ranked by Clipbyte - which monitors and measures the television media space, State Bank of India was the only public sector lender among the top five behind HDFC Bank holding the pole position at the top followed by SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank.

Following these banks were IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Dena Bank among others.

The total value occupied the banking sector in this news space in terms of advertisement value based on over 139 hours' coverage during the month worked out to Rs 19.1 crore.

Apart from this coverage India's Central Bank - Reserve Bank of India accounted for over 81 hours of news coverage valued at close to Rs 12 crore.

"Top management of PSU banks must take a cue from their private sector brethren to drive their narratives and be more forceful in influencing their stakeholders in this surrogate way," said Raman Iyer, Co-founder at Clipbyte - the media monitoring agency that tracks the entire business news universe of TV coverage apart from general news channels coverage for India's top corporate houses.

The insights from the media monitoring agency that capture the tone and texture of the comments and narratives go a long way in shaping public opinion and helps built correcting messaging for the corporate world.

