Indian Railways achieve 135.46 MT freight loading, earns Rs 14,798.11 cr in June 2024

New Delhi [India], July 2 : Indian Railways reported a record freight loading of 135.46 million tonnes (MT) in June 2024, marking an increase of 12.40 MT compared to the same period last year.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Railways, this growth represents a robust improvement of approximately 10.07 per cent year-on-year, highlighting the railways' enhanced operational efficiency and increased demand for freight services.

Financially, Indian Railways also recorded substantial earnings from freight operations during June 2024.

The revenue generated amounted to Rs 14,798.11 crore, which reflects a notable increase of Rs 1,481.29 crore or 11.12 per cent compared to the earnings of Rs 13,316.81 Crore in June 2023. This financial achievement underscores the railways' pivotal role in India's logistics sector and its contribution to the national economy.

During June 2024, Indian Railways demonstrated its robust logistical capabilities by efficiently handling a diverse array of freight categories, each contributing significantly to the railways' record-breaking performance, read the press release.

Coal shipments led the tally with 60.27 million tonnes (MT), excluding imported coal, highlighting the railways' pivotal role in fuel transportation for various industries.

Imported coal followed closely with 8.82 MT, underscoring India's reliance on global energy resources.

Iron ore transportation amounted to 15.07 MT, emphasizing Indian Railways' crucial support to the mining and steel sectors.

The transportation of pig iron and finished steel reached 5.36 MT, indicating substantial movement within the manufacturing and construction industries.

Cement shipments, excluding clinker, totalled 7.56 MT, supporting infrastructure development across the country, read the press release.

Additionally, Indian Railways transported 5.28 MT of clinker, essential for cement production, and 4.21 MT of foodgrains, contributing to food security initiatives.

The transportation of fertilizers amounted to 5.30 MT, facilitating agricultural productivity. Mineral oil shipments totalled 4.18 MT, crucial for various industrial and consumer applications.

Containers handled by Indian Railways reached 6.97 MT, underscoring its role in facilitating efficient and cost-effective intermodal transportation.

Lastly, other goods, totalling 10.06 MT, encompassed a diverse range of commodities, further highlighting the railways' comprehensive logistical capabilities across different sectors.

Adhering to the motto "Hungry For Cargo," Indian Railways has continuously strived to enhance business efficiency and deliver services at competitive rates, read the press release.

This customer-centric approach, combined with the proactive efforts of its Business Development Units and agile policy-making, has been instrumental in driving the railways towards this notable accomplishment.

