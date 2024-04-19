Indian Railways to run record 2,742 more trains to clear summer travel rush

New Delhi, April 19 Indian Railways will operate a record-breaking 9,111 trips across the country to cater to the anticipated surge in travel during the summer season, the Ministry of Railways said on Friday.

This translates to an increase of 2,742 trips over the 6,369 trips offered during the summer of 2023. The additional trains have been planned to connect key destinations across the country, ensuring seamless travel on major railway routes, the ministry said.

All zonal railways spread across India have geared up to operate these additional trips, catering to the summer travel rush from states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Planning and running of additional trains is a continuous process for which inputs are taken from all the communication channels like media reports, social media platforms, and the Railway Integrated helpline number 139, apart from details of waitlist passengers in the PRS system, to assess the demand of trains on a particular route. Based on this requirement, the number of trains and number of trips are augmented, according to the official statement.

During the summer season, Zonal Railways have also been instructed to ensure the availability of drinking water at railway stations. Elaborate crowd control arrangements are made at all major and important railway stations. Senior officers are stationed at these stations to monitor all the activities to regulate the crowd in a systematic manner, the statement added.

RPF personnel have been deputed at originating stations to ensure a queue system for entry in General Class coaches. RPF staff are also deployed in the CCTV Control Room to keep a close watch on the crowded areas and render real-time assistance to passengers.

Passengers can book their tickets in these additional trains through Railway Ticket counters or the IRCTC website/app.

