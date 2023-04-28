Indian SaaS-Based NoPaperForms goes global in practice with 8 user conferences and counting

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 28 (/BusinessWire India): SaaS-based NoPaperForms, which is popularly known as the operating system for enrollments, is uplifting the education industry with its exclusive user conference series, NoPaperForms Evolve. This highly anticipated event has already made waves in Kolkata, Chandigarh, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Ahmedabad. Now, it is looking to expand to Noida, Bhopal, and Dehradun with more cities to come.

NoPaperForms Evolve is a gathering of leading industry experts and features Growth Masterclasses, Product Workshops, and Panel Discussions, aimed at facilitating interactions and enabling learning to enhance enrollment growth amongst its user community. It brings together key stakeholders in education orgzations to share their experiences, network, and gain insights into the latest trends in student enrollment and recruitment.

Commenting on the successful chapters of NoPaperForms Evolve, Naveen Goyal, Founder and CEO of NoPaperForms, said, "Our platform empowers over 1000 education orgzations and we've been able to build a dedicated community of 50,000 users who use NoPaperForms to grow enrollments for their Higher-Ed Institution, EdTech Company, Coaching and Training Centre, Study Abroad and Education Consultancy, and Schools. This event allows them to learn and interact with our product and people. We've been able to do this successfully with our customers, who play an invaluable role in shaping our growth and development, continually teaching and inspiring us every step of the way."

Goyal added, "We are delighted that our platform is becoming a global SaaS company in practice, helping education orgzations worldwide achieve their goals. Our team has worked tirelessly to build a comprehensive platform that delivers world-class results, and with NoPaperForms Evolve, we aim to inspire and enable everybody involved in student enrollment and recruitment to deliver the best possible outcomes for their education orgzations."

For more information about NoPaperForms Evolve, please visit https://www.nopaperforms.com/evolve/

