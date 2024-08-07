Indian Startup Astberg Tackles ‘Silent Killer’ of Indoor Air Pollution with Cutting-Edge Tech

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India] August 7 : Ludhiana-based Astberg Ventilation Pvt Ltd is leading the charge against indoor air pollution, an often overlooked health hazard. Founded in 2021 by industry veterans Mr. Tervinder Pal Singh and Mr. Tejvinder Pal Singh, Astberg is transforming the Indian market with Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) technology.

The urgency is apparent: indoor air can be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air, a concerning statistic given that people spend about 90% of their time indoors. As modern buildings become increasingly airtight for energy efficiency, the need for advanced ventilation has never been more critical.

“We’re not just selling products; we’re providing a breath of fresh air to India’s future,” says Mr. Tervinder Pal Singh. “Our MVHR technology is a game-changer in how we approach indoor air quality, offering a solution that’s both highly effective and energy-efficient.”

Astberg’s MVHR systems excel in managing crucial air quality parameters such as PM2.5, CO2, and VOC levels without compromising energy efficiency. The company’s impact is already visible across high-profile projects, from the Canada Embassy to corporate giants like Godrej and Sertel Electronics.

“Our vision extends beyond mere ventilation,” Mr. Tejvinder Pal Singh explains. “We’re laying the foundation for healthier, more productive indoor environments across India.”

The founders’ commitment stems from their extensive HVAC industry experience. They recognised the gap in the Indian market for advanced ventilation solutions tailored to modern building requirements.

Astberg calls on HVAC professionals, architects, and builders to integrate these advanced ventilation solutions into their projects. The emphasis is clear: indoor air quality must be a fundamental consideration in building design and operation.

“We’re not just building a company; we’re catalysing a movement towards healthier indoor living,” Mr. Tervinder Pal Singh asserts. “Our goal is to make advanced ventilation as standard in Indian buildings as air conditioning is today.”

With Astberg leading the HVAC industry, a healthier and more productive future for millions of professionals is within reach. The company’s vision of clean, fresh indoor air will become an integral part of India’s architectural landscape, promising a breath of fresh air for generations to come.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor