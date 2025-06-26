Indian Stock Market Surges to Record Highs; Sensex Jumps 1,000 Points Led by Reliance and Airtel

The Indian stock market surprised everyone today, the fourth trading day of the week, with a record-breaking rally. Both the key indices, Sensex and Nifty, maintained their strong momentum from the morning until the market closed. The Sensex ended with a powerful gain of 1,000 points at 83,755.87, while the Nifty surged by 304 points to close at an all-time high of 25,549.

Market Rallies Throughout the Day

The Sensex opened at 82,882.92 and showed continuous strength throughout the day, touching an intraday high of 83,812. Finally, it closed up by 1,000.36 points at 83,755.87. Similarly, the Nifty started at 25,268.95 and climbed steadily, ending with a gain of 304.25 points at 25,549.

Reliance and Bharti Airtel Lead the Charge

Several large-cap stocks played a crucial role in today’s rally:

Reliance Industries (RIL): Led by Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest person, Reliance shares rose 1.85% to close at ₹1,494.35, providing strong support to the market.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom giant broke its own records, rising 2.48% to close at ₹2,014.20, with an intraday all-time high of ₹2,018.40.

Tata Steel: Increased by 2.59%.

Adani Ports: Rose by 2.46%.

Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv: Both gained more than 2%.

HDFC Bank and Tata Motors: Also saw solid gains in the banking and auto sectors.

Midcaps and Smallcaps Shine Too

Along with large-caps, midcap and smallcap stocks witnessed robust buying interest.

Midcaps: Firstcry soared by a remarkable 17.12%. Other stocks like TI India, Abbott India, and SEL also showed significant gains. Paytm rose 2.38%.

Smallcaps: Pacca gained 14.76%, ASTEC 10.85%, and Centum 10%.



