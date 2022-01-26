Indian stock markets to remain closed on Republic Day

Indian stock markets BSE and NSE will remain closed on Wednesday on the occasion of Republic Day, marking its first holiday in the new year 2022. There will be no trade in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment. On Tuesday, benchmark indices snapped the 5 days of losing streak as they closed in the positive by gaining 366 points at 57,858.

The Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 128.85 points or 0.75% higher at 17,277.9. In the broader markets, the BSE midcap and small cap indices advanced over 1%.Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank and UPL were the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Titan Company, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.Except IT, all other sectoral indices ended in the green, with Nifty PSU bank, FMCG, auto and bank rising 1-4 percent.