Indian students now form the third largest group of international students joining Excelia (France)

Excelia Business School France

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30: Excelia, a leading higher education institution in France, welcomed 50 new Indian students for the 2023-2024 academic year. For the first time, India is now the third country of origin of international students joining Excelia, behind China, Cameroon and ahead of Morocco and Ivory Coast. The number of Indian students joining Excelia this year has increased by 50% compared to the 2019-2020 academic year, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indian students at Excelia are particularly interested in the MSc in International Business Management on the School's legacy campus located in La Rochelle, on the French Atlantic Coast. The second most popular programme is the Bachelor in Tourism and Hospitality, closely followed by the new MSc programme in Luxury and Creative Industries Management, launched this year itself in Paris.

Excelia Business School also offers an International Bachelor in Business Administration (IBBA) sought after for its flexibility and international exposure as students get to live and study in three countries, and a prestigious Masters in Management (MiM) ranked at the 33rd best place globally by the Financial Times 2023 rankings.

India has been identified as a priority country for Excelia at the beginning of 2023. “These results are very encouraging to us” says Maxime Gambini, Development, Marketing and Sales Director at Excelia. “They show that Indian students have responded positively to our academic offer and our unique identity, built around three pillars: academic excellence, experimentation for personal development, and sustainable development. We offer programmes in four beautiful French cities, La Rochelle, Tours, Orléans and on our brand new campus in Paris inaugurated this year. Yet our tuition fees remain reasonable, especially when you compare them with our counterparts in the US or in the UK”.

Excelia is renowned for its expertise in business and management, tourism, as well as digital transformation. The institution places a strong emphasis on sustainable development, environment, and CSR, as it aims to educate future professionals whose career will have a positive impact on the society. Excelia Business School's MSc programmes, in Luxury & creative industries management, sustainable finance, sustainable supply chain management, as well as the Master in Management, are especially popular with international students. They are taught in English, and no French is required for admissions.

About Excelia:

Created in 1988, Excelia is one of the leading French Higher Education groups. Excelia's Master in Management is in the 33rd position in the Financial Times global rankings 2023. With a strong international dimension, Excelia comprises a business school, a tourism school, and a digital communication school. It currently educates some 6,000 students on its 4 campuses and boasts an alumni network of 43,500 graduates. The Excelia group holds the EESPIG label, and its business school is triple accredited with EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA accreditations. In addition, its tourism school is the first and only French school to be awarded UNWTO.Tedqual certification by the World Tourism Organization.

