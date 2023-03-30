India's agricultural exports during Apr-Jan 2022-23 increase 6 pc to USD 43.37 bln

New Delhi [India], March 30 : India's agricultural exports rose 6.04 per cent during April-January of the current financial year to worth USD 43.37 billion. During the same period last year, it was USD 40.90 billion.

During the full financial year 2021-22, India's agricultural exports touched the highest ever at USD 50.21 billion.

The information was provided by the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

For 2023-24, the ministry said no export targets have been fixed yet.

"Rise in agricultural exports improves realisations for farmers and has a positive impact on their income. In order to ensure that the farmers benefit from exports, the Government has launched a Farmer Connect Portal for providing a platform for Farmer Producer Orgsations/Compes (FPOs/FPCs) and cooperatives to directly interact with exporters," the minister said.

The central agency Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) engages in export promotion activities for agricultural and processed food products.

"APEDA has also been collaborating with the Indian Missions abroad for participating in various international trade fairs and exhibitions, orgsing virtual trade fairs, buyer-seller meets and export promotion of GI products. APEDA has also facilitated trial shipments for new products with export potential and for new destinations," the minister said in her reply.

