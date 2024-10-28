India's Biggest Foldable TV is Here - And It's the Size of Two SUVs, Thanks to Sound of Music

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: In a country where innovation and luxury are constantly on the rise, Sound of Music has brought something truly groundbreaking: a 248-inch Foldable TV that's as big as two SUVs. This larger-than-life home entertainment system is set to revolutionize how Indian consumers experience technology, and it's exclusively available through Sound of Music, the official dealer for C SEED's luxury tech in India.

A Technological Marvel That Folds

What makes this TV truly astonishing isn't just its sizethough at 18 feet wide and 10 feet tall, it's hard to ignore. The most mind-boggling feature is its foldable design. Imagine watching a movie on a screen the size of two SUVs parked side by side, and then, with the press of a button, seeing the entire system fold away neatly, leaving your space looking sleek and sophisticated. It's like bringing the future into your living room.

This foldable TV uses C SEED's cutting-edge 0.4 PPC (Pixels Per Centimeter) technology, meaning that despite its massive size, the picture quality is razor-sharp, with every detail crystal clear. Whether you're watching a Bollywood blockbuster or a cricket match, you'll feel like you're part of the action, with visuals that are immersive and captivating with a resolution of 12k

Bringing World-Class Technology to India

As the exclusive dealer of C SEED's luxury entertainment systems, Sound of Music has solidified its place as the go-to source for high-end home tech. With India's growing appetite for luxury and the latest in technology, this launch marks a significant moment for discerning customers who want the best the world has to offer. Sound of Music has already made waves by installing India's only IMAX Private Theater, and now they're taking things a step further by making India one of the few places in the world where you can own a 248-inch Foldable TV. Sound of Music also specialises in ultra high end systems and whole house automation and lighting control.

This launch isn't just about bringing technology to India; it's about recognizing that India is ready for this level of innovation. The rising number of luxury buyers who are willing to invest in the best, whether it's high-end cars, designer homes, or cutting-edge tech, shows that there's a growing market for products that combine function and style. Sound of Music is bridging that gap by offering these groundbreaking products to Indian consumers.

The Future of Home Entertainment

With its 248-inch Foldable TV, Sound of Music has raised the bar for what home entertainment can be. This isn't just about watching TV; it's about transforming your home into a state-of-the-art theater with a single piece of technology. And for those who demand the best, this TV, the size of two SUVs, is now available in India.

Interested buyers and tech enthusiasts who want to learn more about this luxury innovation or schedule a demonstration can reach out to Sound of Music*, India's exclusive dealer of this revolutionary product at their experience center next to Arjan Garh Metro Station, M.G.Road or luxury@soundofmusic.cc

Experience the Future of Home Entertainment - Exclusively with Sound of Music.

