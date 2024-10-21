India's biggest Tech Fest 'Tech Invent-2024' Kicks Off at Chandigarh University, Ignites Innovation Across Domains

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], October 21: Chandigarh University's annual tech fest, Tech Invent 2024, was inaugurated by the Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Friday, bringing together young minds from all over the country to create, innovate and foster innovation across diverse domains at one of India's biggest tech event.

- 55 Events, 20,000 Registrations from 150 Top-Ranked Institutions Across India

- India witnessing innovation in every sphere of life, events like Tech Invent give wings to student ideas, says MP & Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu

The dignitaries present at the grand inaugural ceremony of the event included Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu.

With nearly 20,000 registrations from over 1500 top-ranked universities and educational institutions like IITs, NITs, IIITs and IIMs across the country, the two-day national level spectacular extravaganza at Chandigarh University campus is witnessing an impressive turnout of students from diversify fields of Engineering, Management, Mass Communication, Hotel Management, Fine Arts, Law, Science and Technology, Fashion designing, Industrial Design, and Architecture from all over India.

The Tech Invent 2024, the annual tech fest of Chandigarh University which is ranked among India's s top 20 universities in the NIRF Rankings 2024, includes over 55 engaging competitions besides workshops, exhibitions and expert talks in diverse fields.

Prizes worth Rs 10 lakh will be given by Chandigarh University, India's premier university globally recognized for academic excellence, to the winners of various technical events on the concluding day of the tech Fest which has progressed to become one of the most popular platform for youth talent hunt in India since its inception in 2014.

The opening day of the Tech Invent included a cultural extravaganza with star-studded performances by singer-actress Shirley Setia, Punjabi singer-actor Parmish Verma and Bollywood actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan. The tech fest will conclude with DJ night, 'Sunburn Campus' on Saturday.

In his address, the chief guest Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said Tech-Invent is one of the largest national level technical festivals organised by any Indian University.

"Tech events like this organised by Chandigarh University will play an important role in your and the country's bright future. Such tech fest help to promote interaction and collaboration and provide valuable insights on emerging trends in various fields," he said.

The Haryana Governor said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is leaving no stone unturned to take maximum advantage of technological advancement and upgradation in every important sector.

"From health to education, defense to agriculture, concrete efforts are being made for technological intervention. These are not only creating more employment, increasing trade, but also helping people to make their lives easier. Technological development should be in line with human needs, which is happening very well in our country today. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are continuously moving ahead in the use of Artificial Learning, Automation, Intelligence, Machine Robotic Edge Process Computing, Quantum Computing, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, Block chain, Internet of Things, 5G, Cyber Security etc. 5. India has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world with more than 100 Unicorns. India is poised to match global standards in Quantum, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. In some ways, it is even ahead of others," the Haryana Governor said urging students to become job creators than just being the job seekers.

On the occasion, Rajya Sabha Member and Chandigarh University Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Education has three major components that includes curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. These all are equally important, but I believe that co-curricular activities play most important role in shaping student's future; it complements the education as it goes on to state that students work on hands-on projects and take on real-world challenges in these competitions. The outcome that co-curricular activities can bring, perhaps classrooms learning cannot bring produce; unlike fundamentals and theories, students come face-to-face with real-time projects, challenges at such events."

On the occasion, Sandhu announced Chandigarh University will further strengthen the co-curricular domain and introduce an independent department to design co-curricular programs.

The Rajya Sabha Member said at present India is witnessing innovation in every sphere of life. "And I am quite confident that as an outcome of this fest, we will give a minimum of 10 start-ups to the country which would further endow employment opportunities for thousands of others. CU will be funding these projects. At CU your ideas mean a lot to us, and we won't be restricting them to just certificates, but we will give them concrete shape to bring out the best out of them. Today, world's top universities and MNCs are collaborating with Chandigarh University. World's top 5 brands are hiring students of CU today," Sandhu said.

"We are privileged that for a third consecutive time, people of the nation reposed faith in the strong and visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Our PM has not only shown us dreams but he led from the front and demonstrated how those reams can be turned into reality. PM Modi, right after assuming the helm of affairs for the 3rd consecutive term, announced to provide internships to 2 crore youth of the country. He has decided to dedicate this tenure to the youth of the country as future of the country depends on them. The government is working on something big for students who face financial hurdles to get education. We want to take the country forward and make it a developed nation by 2047 when we complete 100 years of independence. We have become 5th largest economy in the world in a span of just 10 years under Modi government and rapidly moving forward to become 3rd largest economy in the world," he added.

Besides events like Circuit Scramble, CodeForge2024, Ideathon Insomnia (Overnight Coding Tech Hunt), Robo Race, Zinnovatio (a hackathon) and GameWave: IGDC Game Jam (a completion for to creating innovative games), Mapathon (a collaborative map-making competition), "E-Combat" (an epic gaming competition which brought together the best players from around the globe) and Game Challenge, the Tech Invent includes Maths Carnival (Treasure Hunt), Venture Voice, GenAI Hackathon, Spark Tank: The Ultimate Startup/ Business Idea Pitch Competition, Zerodha Wealth Craft Challenge.

Besides this, the tech fest will include Shelter Genius 2.0, Design Marathon, Edu Quest, Social Design and Innovation Competition, Reel Making Contest, Youth Parliament and Fashion Show with the theme 'fashion beyond boundaries'.

On the opening day of Tech Invent, among other events, Robo War caught the fancy of students. As many as 12 teams (4 to 10 members each team) from all over the country including NCR region, Uttar Pradesh, South Indian states participated in the Robo War event. Robots, designed by students in different sizes and shapes were seen fighting it out in the Robo war arena. The prize money of this event was Rs 2.20 lakh. The weight limit for the robots representing each team was kept at 30 kg.

Another interesting event after Robo War was Robo Race-Line Follower. In this event, as many as 13 teams (4 to 6 members in each team) from different universities in the country showcased their robot designing skills. Students of Mechatronics, Computer Science Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Desing participated in this event.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535264/Chandigarh_Uni_Tech_Fest.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor