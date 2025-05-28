India's Consortium Gifts Joins the Prestigious PPAI 100 List of 2025, Cementing Global Leadership in Corporate Gifting

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 28: Consortium Gifts, a leading name in premium corporate gifting, has been officially named to the 2025 PPAI 100, the highest honor awarded by Promotional Products Association International (PPAI), USA. The company proudly joins a distinguished list of the top 100 promotional product companies in the world, placing India on the global gifting map with excellence, innovation, and impact.

PPAI, the gold standard for promotional products and gifting worldwide, evaluates contenders on a wide spectrum of performance metrics including revenue, business growth, digital innovation, corporate social responsibility, and client experience. The numerical ranking for Consortium Gifts was revealed today in a special edition of PPAI Newslink.

"PPAI is proud to recognize every company earning recognition through this ultimate measure of industry leadership," said Josh Ellis, PPAI Media's publisher and editor-in-chief. "The firms that have earned this status do business right. They represent the leading edge of the promotional products industry through their commitment to innovation and responsibility, their business practices and philosophy. PPAI 100 takes a well-rounded approach to measuring business performance-the companies earned their ranking through careful consideration of every aspect of their organization-and it identifies the best of the best."

"Clients past and present have been filling the inboxes like never before. The pivot from China to India is a big opportunity that we see. This pivot allows us to leverage our expertise in sustainable materials and custom technology integration to meet this demand and cement our position as a global leader in corporate gifting." said Gaurav Bhagat, Founder & Managing Director of Consortium Gifts.

With a rich legacy of over 25 years, Consortium Gifts has delivered bespoke corporate gifting solutions for renowned clients including BMW, Maruti, Salesforce, Apollo tyres and more. The

brand has consistently evolved with trends, investing in sustainable materials, custom technology integration, and emotionally resonant branding solutions.

A Proud Moment for the Indian Corporate Gifting Industry

Consortium Gifts is among the few Indian companies with a rich legacy in corporate gifting to be recognised by the prestigious PPAI 100. This milestone places India in direct conversation with global leaders in promotional innovation. The recognition also highlights the growing role of Indian entrepreneurship in elevating the standards of customer experience, supply chain efficiency, and personalization.

Looking ahead, Consortium Gifts is actively expanding its presence across North America, the UAE, and Southeast Asia, with a focus on curated, culture-conscious gifting experiences

About PPAI:

Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) is the world's largest and longest-serving international not-for-profit promotional products association with a 120-year history of serving a membership, that has grown to more than 15,000 corporate members and advocating for the $26+ billion promotional products industry with its more than 33,700 businesses and more than 500,000professionals. For more information https://www.ppai.org/ .

About Consortium Gifts:

Consortium Gifts, an illustrious name in the corporate gifting industry, stands as one of Asia's leading providers of premium and innovative corporate gifts. With a legacy spanning over 25 years, the company was founded in 1999 by Mr. Gaurav Bhagat, who is also known for his excellence all across the globe as a Speaker, Podcaster, Investor, Consultant & Entrepreneur.

