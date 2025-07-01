India's digital decade, next 10 years will be more transformative: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a blog titled "A Decade of Digital India" on his official LinkedIn handle, celebrating 10 years of the Digital India mission.

He described how India has transformed from limited internet access and digital services in 2014 to becoming a global leader in digital technology in 2024.

PM Modi said that earlier, people doubted if Indians could use technology well. But the government trusted the people and used technology to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.

Today, digital tools have become part of everyday life for 140 crore Indians from learning and business to accessing government services.

In 2014, India had about 25 crore internet connections. Now, it has over 97 crore. High-speed internet has even reached remote areas like Galwan and Siachen. The country's 5G rollout is one of the fastest in the world, with nearly 5 lakh base stations set up in just two years.

PM Modi highlighted platforms like UPI, which now handles over 100 billion transactions yearly. Through Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT), ₹44 lakh crore has been sent directly to people, saving nearly ₹3.5 lakh crore by cutting out middlemen.

He shared how platforms like ONDC and GeM are helping small businesses grow by connecting them with big markets. ONDC recently crossed 200 million transactions, and GeM has reached over ₹1 lakh crore in sales in just 50 days. The SVAMITVA scheme has given more than 2.4 crore property cards and mapped over 6 lakh villages.

India's digital tools, such as Aadhaar, CoWIN, DigiLocker, and FASTag, are now being used and studied by other countries. CoWIN helped in managing the world's largest vaccination drive, issuing 220 crore certificates.

India is now among the top 3 startup ecosystems in the world, with over 1.8 lakh startups. The country is also growing fast in artificial intelligence (AI). Through the India AI Mission, India is offering access to powerful AI tools at very low cost, making it a global hub for digital innovation.

PM Modi said that the next 10 years will be even more transformative. India is moving from using digital tools to leading the world with them. He called on innovators and entrepreneurs to build technology that helps and unites people, and to make India a trusted global partner in the digital world.

