India’s electronics sector posts 6-fold decadal growth, eyes $500 billion ecosystem by 2030

New Delhi, Oct 11 India eyes a $500 billion domestic electronics manufacturing ecosystem by 2030–31, as the sector has grown nearly six-fold over the past decade, the government informed on Saturday.

The domestic electronics production has increased from Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 11.3 lakh crore in 2024-25. Exports grew eightfold, rising from Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 3.27 lakh crore, while the industry generated 25 lakh jobs underscoring its role as a key driver of employment and economic growth, according to an official statement.

Strategic government initiatives and strong policy support have further boosted local manufacturing, expanded exports, and attracted significant global investment, the release said.

Foreign direct investment in electronics manufacturing has exceeded $4 billion since FY2020–21, highlighting the sector's increasing global attractiveness.

The United States, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, United Kingdom, and Italy are the top five destinations for Indian electronic goods in FY2024–25.

Further, surge in electronics manufacturing were driven by initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, strong policy support, technological advancements, and a skilled workforce.

Supportive measures such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and improvements in ease of doing business have significantly boosted manufacturing and exports, the statement said.

Mobile phone production increased from Rs 18,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 5.45 lakh crore in 2024-25, a 28-fold rise, making India the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.

The industry scaled from just two units in 2014 to over 300. Exports surged 127-fold to Rs 2 lakh crore, with Apple contributing Rs 1.1 lakh crore in device shipments in 2024. In Q2 FY2025–26, India surpassed China to become the leading smartphone exporter to the United States.

