India's first, and only beer & brewing industry event - Brewer World (BW) Conclave 2022 to be held in Bengaluru

Brewer World (BW) Conclave 2022 - India's first and only event dedicated to the Beer and Brewing Industry in India is scheduled to take place from the 26th to the 28th of May at KTPO, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The 3-day power-packed event of panel discussions and presentations from the biggest national and international players in the brewing industry will serve as an education and knowledge hub which addresses several topics.

These include topics such as challenges, opportunities, technologies, and more through keynotes, panel discussions, dedicated workshops, technical seminars, and more.

The conclave is set to host over 100+ exhibitors and brands covering the latest technologies, products, equipment, and solutions available for the beer manufacturers in India. Here, exhibitors would have the opportunity to meet, network, and interact with their potential customers such as Beer Manufacturers, Micro Breweries, Craft Breweries, OEMs, EPC Companies Turnkey Project Consultants, and more.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Anitha Raghunath, Co-founder and Managing Director - Brewer World said - "We are thrilled to host the very first edition of Brewer World Conclave 2022. With this event, we wish to give beer the long-lost identity that it truly deserves. The sole purpose of this initiative is to create a platform that will bring the entire brewing community of India together under one roof." She further added - "The Indian beer industry has been responsible for generating a revenue of US$14,981m in 2021. Considering that the market is expected to grow annually by 10.14% (CAGR 2021-2025), the scope of economic benefits provided by the beer industry is huge. Within a relatively short space of just 10 years, India has developed over 250 brewpubs, with newer ones coming up in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Goa, Kolkata, and Chandigarh. Gurgaon and Bengaluru are where the bulk of them are concentrated. With the revisions in government norms, more states now provide necessary permissions to set up their own microbrewery. We have already received participation requests and registrations from delegates across the country, who are looking to meet, network, and learn from the leading players and vendors in the space."

The workshops and presentations at the conclave will cover a wide range of topics; making it a feast for brewers and beer enthusiasts. Topics covered by industry experts will include: Overview of the Indian brewing industry and its growth potential, Beer Soluble Hop Compounds and Aroma training, Sessions on Quality Assurance, Supply Agility and Businesses growth, Storytelling through Labelling, brewing of alcohol-free beer, beer recovery techniques, Beer Marketing workshops and more.

Entrepreneurs looking to venture into the brewing space also have the opportunity to participate in a wide range of sessions including The Essentials for Opening a Micro-Brewery, Contract Brewing 101 - Understanding Contract Brewing, Importance of Innovation and Pilot Brewing 101, etc. The event will also serve as a platform not just for aspiring entrepreneurs, but also for the Indian beer industry and all its stakeholders to explore opportunities in the global beer market, engage with the world's top brands and expand business reach internationally.

Certificated workshops by Siebel Institute of Technology, and VLB Berlin!

For brewers looking to gain in-depth knowledge on yeast metabolism & its flavor contribution to specific beer styles, Siebel Institute of Technology, one of the most respected brewing schools and analytical laboratories in the world will be conducting an exclusive workshop on 'Yeast Flavours & Compounds', which will help brewers understand the factors that affect yeast health, yeast performance, and its sensory contribution.

The Versuchs- und Lehranstalt fuer Brauerei, Berlin (Research and Teaching Institute for Brewing - VLB Berlin) which provides research, training, education, and service for the brewing industry will conduct a workshop called 'Know Your Beer', which will provide an in-depth understanding on the Sensory Triangle; how to use the triangle; Different Off-Flavours in Beer; their causative agents and more.

Conceptualized, and crafted by Brewer World, India's first neutral web platform for the Beer & Brewing industry, BW Conclave 2022 is a first-of-its-kind attempt to provide a unified platform for the beer brewing industry. The conclave will also host the Beer of India Awards and BW Awards to acknowledge and honor the individuals and organizations that have left a mark in the Indian Beer Brewing space.

