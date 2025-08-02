India’s First AR Skull Base Cadaver Course Held at Apollo ENT Meet

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 2: Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, successfully inaugurated the two-day International 360° ENT & Skull Base Conference on Saturday. The event brought together over 250 National and International ENT experts, faculty members, and postgraduate students, fostering an environment of academic excellence, clinical innovation, and collaborative learning.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director,Apollo Hospitals, who lit the ceremonial lamp and delivered the keynote address. Speaking on the occasion,she stated, “Attendees will benefit from a diverse agenda that includes ground-breaking research presentations, live workshops, and invaluable networking opportunities. Our goal is to drive progress and excellence in patient care through robust educational sessions and collaborative dialogue.” She emphasised that The International 360° ENT & Skull Base Conference stands as a testament to Apollo Hospitals' continued commitment to medical excellence, innovation, and education in the field of Otolaryngology. Themed “Master the Anatomy, Prevent the Complications,” the conference focused on critical and intricate areas of ENT and Skull Base Surgery. One of the major highlights was India's first AR (Augmented Reality)-powered Skull Base Cadaver Course, setting a new benchmark in surgical training and education.

Dr. E.C. Vinay Kumar, Chief of ENT, Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills, emphasized the significance of this hyper-focused academic event from an ENT perspective, noting its pivotal role in enhancing the precision and safety of skull base procedures. The conference featured eminent speakers and contributors, including Dr. Prepageran Narayanan, ENT & Skull Base Surgeon, UMMC Malaysia, and Dr. Sanjeev Mohanty, Senior Consultant & HOD – ENT, Head & Neck Surgery, MGM Hospital, Chennai, among others. In addition to insightful lectures, the conference included live panel discussions and lectures by leading ENT surgeons, and cadaver-based training sessions, offering participants an immersive learning experience.

Dr. Vemuru Tejasvi, Consultant ENT & Skull base Surgeon and Organizing chairman of the conference remarked, “This conference is a cornerstone for professionals in Otolaryngology offering a platform to explore the latest advancements and innovations in the ENT field.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor