India's first ever luxury cosmetic brand "Heart Of Shades" raised pre seed funding at a valuation of Rs 4 crore

Luxury beauty cosmetics start up Heart Of Shades powered by top edge technologies like Web3 has raised its funding even before launching. Multiple angel investors and HNI have participated in this pre seed round.

The Bengaluru based startup will utilise this fund for its market reach, top line production, cutting edge technology development and brand building activities.

Launching in 2022 by well renowned female entrepreneur (Featured as ) Niharika Dolui, Heart Of Shades claim to become first ever India made hardcore luxury cosmetics brand built to fight with products like Charlotte Tilbury, Bobby Brown and others. The vision of Heart Of Shades is really different from the affordable Indian beauty brands like Mamaearth, Sugar etc.

"The character of Heart Of Shades is of a dame to kill for. Someone whose presence changes the dynamics of any environment. No matter what ethnicity, no matter what Color, what features they have, with Heart Of Shades aka HOS one transcends into a dame to kill for" said , The CEO and Co-Founder of the start up.

She also said "Our vision is really simple and not even new except the fact that the inner beauty of dominance which was present from the day humans were ever created is seen in a different form as per today's demand. HOS is eternal and the start up intend to build a legacy brand and a luxury cult every Heart Of Shades family members will feel proud to be a part of".

