India’s First-Ever Pro Aari Olympiad Officially Launched

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13: In a historic moment for India's traditional embroidery industry, the Pro Aari Olympiad (PAO) – the nation's first and only professional Aari embroidery competition – was officially launched during the 2nd International Aari Workers Conference – 2025 at the ACS Convention Centre, Bangalore.

The grand unveiling was presided over by Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan, National President of the Indian Aari Workers Federation (IAWF), in the presence of national and international dignitaries, senior representatives from Nobel World Records and Oscars Book of Records, and artisan leaders from across India.

About Pro Aari Olympiad (PAO)

The Pro Aari Olympiad is an annual, multi-level national competition designed to discover, recognize, and celebrate India's best Aari artisans. It is the first platform of its kind to bring structured, high-profile competitive recognition to this centuries-old art form.

The Olympiad will be conducted in three stages:

1. District Level – Open competitions across districts to select local champions.

2. State Level – Winners from districts compete for state titles.

3. National Level Grand Finale – The best artisans from each state compete for the top honours.

At the national level, the Top 10 artisans will be crowned as India's Top 10 Aari Artisans (Rank 1–10) and awarded prestigious titles, national press coverage, and exclusive recognition from IAWF.

Purpose & Vision

The Pro Aari Olympiad aims to:

● Celebrate Skill Excellence – Recognizing the artistry, precision, and creativity of Aari embroidery.

● Empower Women – Most Aari artisans are women; the Olympiad provides them with a national stage for recognition and career growth.

● Preserve Cultural Heritage – Encouraging younger generations to learn and carry forward the tradition.

● Boost Economic Opportunities – Opening doors for artisans to connect with national and international markets.

A Platform by the Indian Aari Workers Federation

The Indian Aari Workers Federation (IAWF), the world's first federation dedicated to Aari artisans, is the driving force behind PAO. With nearly 1 lakh members, IAWF has been a leader in artisan empowerment through skill training, certification, institutional accreditation, and national conferences.

Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan, speaking at the launch, said:

“The Pro Aari Olympiad will transform Aari work from being seen only as a traditional skill into a nationally recognized professional art form. This is not just a competition – it is a movement to give Aari artisans the respect, fame, and opportunities they truly deserve.”

Recognition & Future Plans

The Pro Aari Olympiad will be held annually, with future editions expanding into international participation, inviting artisans from other countries to compete alongside Indian talent. Partnerships with fashion councils, cultural organizations, and corporate sponsors are already being developed to make the Olympiad a premier global event for embroidery artistry.

