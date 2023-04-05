India's first Experience Centre: iPlug Control Systems, India's leading home automation brand to launch an immersive space at Xion Mall, Pune

New Delhi [India], April 5 (/SRV): Showcasing its first-in-line automation-centric lifestyle products, iPlug Control System Pvt. Ltd., one of the premier names in home automation in the country, is set to open India's first Experience Center at the popular Xion Mall in Hinjewadi, Pune, by May 2023. With the inauguration of the Experience Centre, India's only dedicated hub of technology-led experiences, the consumer would soon be able to have a tangible glimpse of the superlative tech-powered everyday life before making a purchase.

For technology enthusiasts, it is worth mentioning that the brand, with its high-performing devices and easy-to-use interface, has, within 9 months since its inception in 2022, clocked a substantial revenue of Rs 10 lakh. As an answer to the rising demand for home automation, iPlug Control Systems has, in less than a year, established an extensive portfolio of cutting-edge devices, automating not only the security systems of one's house and office but also bringing a high-tech touch to appliances across the board. The company's inventory entails Smart Door Locks, Smart CCTV Cameras, Home Security & Sensors, Smart Watches, Touch Switches, Headphones, and Bluetooth Speakers, to name just a few devices that are designed to elevate the quotidian life to a futuristic one.

On an enthusiastic note about the launch, Naiyar Raza, Founder & CEO of iPlug Control Systems Pvt. Ltd., said, "While home automation has been a rage internationally, the market is still nascent. Moreover, the Indian consumer has a marked preference for in-person shopping when it comes to relatively big-ticket products such as electronics. Keeping this in mind, we are set to bring to the consumer a one-of-a-kind Experience Centre in Pune where the buyer can have an immersive experience of a futuristic lifestyle. Our initiative is founded on the fact that as we are moving towards a hyperactive professional age, we are left with less and less time for ourselves, and meanwhile, the cost of technology has become more affordable than ever, pervading every aspect of our lives. Marrying these two trends, we bring you a heightened lifestyle with home automation. Since Day 1, our focus has been on serving the consumer to the best of our ability, and we hope that with the Experience Centre, we can curate a brand new lifestyle for them."

One of the highlights of the devices by iPlug is that the devices add an extra edge to the safety of one's preferred spaces. With smart features such as control-around-the-globe, activity tracker, voice access, power consumption tracking, voice access, ambience-upon-mood, and scheduler, not only can one move about and travel carefree but also live a plush, hassle-free life when at home. Moreover, the user can control the array of automated devices with the mere touch of their mobile screen.

Understanding the varied needs of the consumer, the company has lined up different sets of appliances that are suited to operations of varied capacities, be it a 1 BHK apartment or a sprawling 3 BHK home. All in all, the company has minutely explored the different needs of both, retail customers and commercial players, such as real estate compes, designers, and others, to come up with a comprehensive home automation inventory. Further validating the brand's consumer-first attitude, the potential buyer and the tech enthusiast should note that over and above the user-friendly interface of the products, the iPlug Control Systems go the extra mile to demonstrate the use of the appliances and help in their installation.

To summarize, iPlug with a bold move such as launching India's first Experience Centre, is poised to have a stronghold in home automation and, in due course, touch many lives via innovation. Following its solid track record of sales within 9 months of the brand launch, the company has set the target of having a whopping revenue collection ranging from 5 to 10 crore in the coming financial years.

For more information, please visit: https://www.iplug-india.com/

