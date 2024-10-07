India's First KYC Digital Trust platform: KYC Software brings a wave of positive change

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 7: Project Director MD Salman's KYC Software Company based in Delhi is launched as an innovative solution to tackle document-related crimes, and enhancing accountability in identity verification.

It is incredible to learn about a few platforms and businesses that go beyond doing the "conventional." These platforms today have risen to the top in their respective niches because they thrive off of a genuine vision and goal to bring about a wave of positive change in its industry, much like how KYC Software has been doing, rising as India's First KYC Digital Trust platform, under the leadership of the Project Director, MD Salman.

KYC S HYPERLINK "https://kycsoftware.in/" rel="nofollow"oftware, a one-of-a-kind and innovative platform based in Delhi, India was only launched in 2024 and still has made quite a buzz with its aim to tackle document-related crimes and enhance accountability and trust in transactions and engagements. Based on the team's research, which began before COVID-19, they realized how India was marred by several crimes related to document forgery.

Section 468 of the India Code states that anyone who commits forgery with the intention of using the document to cheat can be imprisoned for up to seven years and fined. Forgery is the creation or alteration of an original document with the intent to deceive or cheat, for which many have also been arrested for allegedly forging Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Fake Bank Account number and the like. To tackle this, KYC Software was introduced as India's First Digital Trust Platform, where trust is enabled through background checks, Digital KYC and onboarding, documents and reports and millions of checks and verification for onboarding people for jobs.

Frauds such as creation of fake IDs and documents, anonymous people getting on-boarded on jobs without verifications and background checks, and cumbersome verification processes are now being solved by KYC Software through Digital Verification. One may wonder want makes KYC Software stands apart? Well, it is a paperless platform, where individuals are verified to ensure trust and accountability between employers and employees. Background checks are run with 125+ checks and validation, including ID verification, address verification, court record, education and employment verification and other checks. It uses digital staff files for compliance that can be reused by organizations with consent of the individual, saving time and cost of verifications, enhancing accountability of individuals.

KYC Software proves to be helpful to employers/HR, for background checks, fraud prevention, remote on-boarding, and reputation management. It can be used in marketplaces and in the FinTech world. A list of checks provided by KYC Software for white and blue-collar professionals include Instant PAN, DL, RC, GST, Passport, Bank Account, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, OTP, Court Record, Education Record verifications and Credit check.

MD. Salman looks forward to transform how businesses and individuals verify identities, making India crime-free with KYC Software.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor