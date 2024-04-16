India's First Metaverse Experience Center Launches in Noida

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16: India is embarking on a revolutionary journey into the future of technology with the inauguration of its First Metaverse Experience Center in Noida. This pioneering initiative marks a significant leap forward in India's technological landscape, introducing the concept of the Immersive (XR) Technologies. The Metaverse Experience Center aims to foster a vibrant community of seekers, creators and innovators.

Situated in the bustling city of Noida, the Metaverse Experience Center (MEC), a visionary project spearheaded by Metaverse911 team, aims to redefine the way Industry leaders learn and explore XR technologies. Equipped with Immersive (XR) technology, the Center offers visitors an immersive platform to delve into a multitude of virtual realms, from futuristic cities to Manufacturing floors. MEC plans to host Industry focussed workshops on a monthly basis.

"We are thrilled to introduce India's first Metaverse Experience Center in Noida, a space where imagination knows no bounds and the possibilities are limitless," said Rahul Sethi, Founder & Chairman, Metaverse911. "Our goal is to provide a platform for CIOs, CTOs, CXOs and industry leaders to explore solutions that can be implemented to solve their organisational challenges; ushering in a new era of digital innovation in the country."

Rohit Verma, MD & CEO, Metaverse911, shared his excitement about the Center's launch and announced ambitious expansion plans. "In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the Metaverse represents the next frontier of human interaction and expression. With the launch of India's first Metaverse Experience Center in Noida, we are proud to lead the charge in shaping the future of the immersive tech industry in the country. Metaverse Experience Center will soon be replicated in more cities across India, as well as in Dubai and Singapore, expanding our vision globally."

The launch of India's first Metaverse Experience Center signifies a remarkable step towards realizing the full potential of immersive technology in the nation. As India embraces the Metaverse, it paves the way for a future where digital connectivity transcends geographical boundaries, unlocking endless possibilities for collaboration, entertainment, and exploration.

For more information about the Metaverse Experience Center and upcoming events, please visit metaverse911.rs or mail to info@metaverse911.rs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor