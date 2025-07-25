India's First Modern Boutique Hospitality Concept Launches: Priya Living Opens in Hyderabad and Gurugram

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 25: Priya Living, India's first boutique hospitality brand blending contemporary design with heartfelt connection, has officially opened its doors in Hyderabad and Gurugram. This launch marks the arrival of a bold new way to live in India - where luxury meets warmth, and where every resident feels not just cared for, but truly seen.

Founded by Arun Paul, whose hospitality career includes building iconic brands like Aman Resorts and Auberge Resorts, Priya Living began as a personal mission: to create an extraordinary lifestyle for his own parents. What started as a reimagining of elder living has grown into a global movement, now attracting people of all ages who crave more from life - more beauty, more connection, more meaning.

"Priya Living is not a hotel, and it's not just an apartment," says Arun. "It's boutique hospitality you don't have to leave. We built it with love for our aunties and uncles - starting with my own parents and it turned out so good, everyone else wanted in. Today, it's a category of its own - and it's quietly changing how the world lives and travels.

What Makes Priya Living Different?

-Boutique Design

Bold, expressive interiors that feel as good as they look. Every detail is curated for comfort, beauty, and personality.

-Apartment-Style Living

Spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes -fully furnished and serviced - offering the privacy of a residence with the warmth and ease of boutique hospitality.

-World-Class Service

Concierge-level hospitality that's intuitive, respectful, and always delivered with a personal touch.

-Experiential Programming

Business talks, wellness sessions, philanthropic initiatives, cultural workshops - designed to inspire growth, purpose, and joy.

-Connected Community

Unlike traditional hotels or apartment buildings, Priya Living nurtures meaningful relationships among residents. Neighbors become friends. Strangers become family.

Now Open: Hyderabad & Gurugram

-Priya Hyderabad is nestled in a peaceful, green enclave with quick access to the financial district, tech parks, and cultural landmarks. The property is a modern tribute to Hyderabad's rich legacy - infused with bold design and hospitality.

-Priya Gurugram offers seamless connectivity to Delhi NCR's business, shopping, and recreation zones, while maintaining the calm and elegance of a private retreat.

Who Is It For?

Priya Living is designed for:

-Returning NRIs seeking homegrown hospitality with global sensibilities.

-Older adults in India who want to live beautifully - with independence, joy, and new opportunities for growth

-Younger professionals and creatives looking for a more soulful, calm way to live.

Whether you're coming home, starting a new chapter, or just craving something different - Priya Living invites you to experience a life that's elevated, connected, and truly alive.

About Priya Living

Founded in 2009 in the United States, Priya Living is a global hospitality brand rooted in design, care, and connection. With locations in the U.S. and now India, Priya is pioneering a new category: boutique hospitality that blends the best of modern living with the soul of a real community. Led by visionary founder Arun Paul, Priya Living is creating places where people - especially older adults , can live vibrantly and meaningfully.

Learn More / Book a Tour: Visit https://linktr.ee/PriyaLiving to explore our India communities, schedule a visit, or reserve your stay.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor