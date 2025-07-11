India's Food-First Cancer Fight Gets Global Spotlight: Dr. Naval Kumar Verma Honoured in Edinburgh

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 11: As the global cancer burden continues to surge, India is charting a bold new courseone that fuses ancient wisdom with modern science. Leading this transformation is Dr. Naval Kumar Verma, a noted expert in integrative and preventive medicine, whose food-first vision for a Cancer-Free India by 2040 has received international acclaim.

At the Viksit Bharat@2047 Summit hosted by the Scottish Chambers of Commerce in Edinburgh, Dr. Verma was honoured for his lifelong contributions to cancer prevention, public health advocacy, and the global promotion of AYUSH systems.

"Cancer is not a curseit's a lifestyle borne epidemic," Dr. Verma declared during his keynote. "It begins in our kitchens, not in hospitals. Prevention is the most powerful cure."

A Growing Health Crisis

India reports over 1.4 million new cancer cases annually, with 1 in 9 Indians at risk. According to ICMR and WHO studies, more than 50% of these cases are preventable through early intervention and dietary reform.

Dr. Verma's five-point strategy begins with food safety reform, urging a crackdown on pesticide-laced produce, adulterated dairy, and ultra-processed foods. He recommends banning known carcinogens and enforcing warning labels on risky packaged goods.

The second pillar focuses on universal screening and early detection through mobile screening vans, HPV vaccination, and routine checkups from age 35.

Next is the integration of AYUSH with modern oncology, offering holistic, supportive care through Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, and Homeopathyespecially in palliative and immune-boosting roles.

His fourth priority is public health literacy through campaigns like the "Cancer Mukt Bharat Yatra," cancer education in schools, and mobilization of ASHA workers and influencers.

Finally, Verma promotes sustainable agriculture, advocating Zero Budget Natural Farming and AYUSH-led kitchen gardens to restore the health of food from soil to plate.

A Vision Beyond Borders

During his visit to the Scottish Parliament, Dr. Verma explored Indo-UK collaborations on sustainable healthcare and integrative medical research. His food-systems-first approach is now resonating globally.

"Let India rise not just as a tech superpower, but as a global healer," Dr. Verma said. "Our food, forests, and ancient sciences can help build a disease-free world."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor