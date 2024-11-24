India's food processing industry spurs FMCG fresher jobs hiring; rising to 32% in H2FY24

New Delhi [India], November 24 : The food processing industry, which is expected to double its size by 2025-26, will drive the hiring in the FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) sector, as the second half of 2024 witnessed a sharp rise in the hiring intent for freshers, rising to 32 per cent, according to a report by TeamLease EdTech.

The intent for freshers hiring in the first half of 2024 stood at 27 per cent, as per the report.

This increase is propelled by a deeper market penetration into rural and semi-urban markets on the back of rapid growth of India's food processing industry, projected to double from USD 263 billion in 2019-20 to USD 535 billion by 2025-26, with a CAGR of 12.6 per cent.

The report adds that the key product segments like dairy, RTE (Ready-to-Eat) foods, frozen meat, and snacks are creating job roles in supply chain and market research.

"The rise in demand for fresh talent in FMCG can clearly be attributed to deeper expansion in rural and semi-urban markets, fueled by the rapid growth of India's food processing industry," said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease Edtech.

He noted that due to the company's focus on strengthening supply chains, market research, and brand management, the demand for talent is expected to be high.

It further adds that the FMCG companies are prioritizing freshers with skills in market insights, retail distribution, and regional consumer understanding as they expand into untapped areas.

Food engineer roles are projected to have a hiring intent of 41 per cent in Bengaluru, while logistics coordinators show a hiring intent of 39 per cent in Delhi. Additionally, the demand for supply and distribution chain positions in Hyderabad is 37 per cent, and brand management trainees have a hiring intent of 34 per cent in Bengaluru.

Each role demands a blend of technical knowledge in supply chain, inventory, and logistics management, along with adaptability and strong communication skills to navigate diverse regional markets.

This sectoral hiring trend reflects FMCG's role as a significant employment driver in India, with continued growth anticipated in fresh talent demand across key cities and expanding regional markets.

The survey covers 526 small, medium, and large companies across 18 industries across India. The coverage is spread across 14 geographical areas [metros, tier-1, and tier-2 centers, reflecting the hiring sentiment.

