India's forex reserves rise for second week, up $1.48 bn to $695.10 bn: RBI

New Delhi [India], August 23 : India's foreign exchange reserves (Forex) rose by USD 1.48 billion in the week that ended August 15 to USD 695.10 billion, driven by gains in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its latest 'Weekly Statistical Supplement'.

For the reported week, India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of foreign exchange reserves, stood at USD 585.90 billion, up by USD 1.92 billion.

The RBI data shows that the gold reserves currently amount to USD 86.16 billion, witnessing a decline of USD 2.16 billion.

India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the global financial body, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), increased by USD 41 million, reaching USD 18.782 billion. The reserve position of the country with the IMF increased by USD 15 million to USD 4.754 billion.

In the preceding week, forex reserves rose by USD 4.747 billion in the week that ended August 8 to USD 693.618 billion, driven by gains in both foreign currency assets and gold holdings.

After the latest monetary policy review meeting, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the foreign exchange kitty was sufficient to meet 11 months of the country's imports.

In 2023, India added around USD 58 billion to its foreign exchange reserves, contrasting with a cumulative decline of USD 71 billion in 2022.

In 2024, the reserves rose by a little over USD 20 billion. So far in 2025, the forex kitty has cumulatively jumped by about USD 53 billion, data showed.

Foreign exchange reserves, or FX reserves, are assets held by a nation's central bank or monetary authority, primarily in reserve currencies such as the US Dollar, with smaller portions in the Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling.

The RBI often intervenes by managing liquidity, including selling dollars, to prevent steep Rupee depreciation. The RBI strategically buys dollars when the Rupee is strong and sells when it weakens.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor